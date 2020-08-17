Israel launches air attack on Gaza over balloon firebombs

AFP, GAZA CITY





Israel’s army yesterday launched new airstrikes against Hamas positions in Gaza and closed the fishing zone around the Palestinian enclave in response to rockets and firebombs sent into Israeli territory.

The measures came after a week of heightened tensions, including clashes on Saturday evening along the Gaza-Israeli border, the army said.

Dozens of Palestinian “rioters burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades toward the security fence and attempted to approach it,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Long-simmering Palestinian anger has flared further since Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to normalize relations, a move Palestinians saw as a betrayal of their cause by the Gulf country.

Over the past week Israeli forces have carried out repeated nighttime strikes on targets linked to Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The army says they were carried out in response to makeshift firebombs attached to balloons and kites that have been sent into southern Israel, causing thousands of fires on Israeli farms and communities.

There were 19 such Palestinian attacks on Saturday alone, Israeli rescue services said.

Police said rocket fallout caused damage to a house in the town of Sderot, and paramedics treated a 58-year-old man for minor wounds from exploding glass.

In response, “IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck a number of Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip,” the army said, adding that among the targets hit were a Hamas “military compound and underground infrastructure.”

The IDF early yesterday said two more rockets had been fired into Israel from Gaza and intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system.

“In response, our air force just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including a military compound used to store rocket ammunition,” it said.

Following rocket and incendiary balloon attacks earlier this week, Israel on Wednesday slashed Gaza’s permitted coastal fishing zone from 15 nautical miles (28km) to eight, a punitive move often used in response to Gaza unrest.

Following Saturday’s clashes and rocket fire, Israel’s military decided “to entirely shut down the fishing zone of the Gaza Strip, immediately and until further notice, starting this morning [yesterday],” a military statement said.

Israel has also closed its Kerem Shalom goods crossing with the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip has a population of 2 million, more than half of whom live in poverty, according to the World Bank.

The IDF said Hamas “is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it, and will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians.”

Additional reporting by AP