Algerians hit the beaches on Saturday after authorities lifted some restrictions imposed five months ago to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, as cafes, restaurants and large mosques also reopened.
The third-worst-affected country in Africa after Egypt and South Africa, Algeria has officially reported a total of more than 38,000 cases of the COVID-19, including 1,360 deaths.
It imposed a strict lockdown after the first infection was recorded at the end of February.
Photo: AFP
A partial lockdown remains in force in 29 of the country’s 48 wilayas (administrative councils), which also must observe a night-time curfew.
“The atmosphere at home was unbearable. The children were bored and I was fed up,” said Soraya, a mother who was among the first to head to the beach with her children.
Her friend Fatima, children in tow, joined carrying a sun umbrella and sandwiches for everyone.
“I prepared everything at home so that we could spend the whole day at the beach,” Fatima said, as one of her children tugged on her hand to make her stop talking and start walking toward the sea.
Despite the relaxed restrictions, Algerians must still wear masks outdoors or risk steep fines, and social distancing in the sea is compulsory.
Policemen wearing shorts patrolled the beaches on foot or on quad bikes to make sure beachgoers followed the rules, and mounted police were due to keep watch throughout the summer.
The reopening of beaches “is very good news for a population that has been suffocating and who could lose its psychological balance,” said a petition on social networks.
The petition urged authorities to open up to the general public two large Algiers beaches which in the past had restricted access.
Large mosques — closed since March 19 — were also allowed to reopen on the condition social distancing could be maintained, but worshipers must wear masks and bring their own prayer rugs.
Women, children under the age of 15 and people deemed vulnerable are not allowed to enter.
However, the weekly Friday prayer sessions remain prohibited for all.
“Thank God,” pensioner Abdelmalek said as he came out of a mosque. “I noticed that people were respecting hygiene rules. It is a good thing because when we come to pray, we mean to do good ... not something bad like contaminating others.”
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year