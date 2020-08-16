INDONESIA
Tourist reopening mulled
The government is reviewing a plan to reopen its tourist areas to foreign visitors amid concerns that such a move could compromise the country’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said yesterday. Thohir, who is overseeing the daily operations of the country’s coronavirus task force, was responding to a question if the government would go ahead with a plan to reopen Bali, the country’s most popular tourist spot, on Sept. 11 as scheduled. “We don’t want that the program to make Indonesia healthy becomes compromised by the plan to allow foreign tourists to come, and it creates possible new clusters,” Thohir said in an online discussion. “Therefore, the committee has decided to review this plan to allow foreign tourists to come.”
LITHUANIA
Baltic nations press Belarus
The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania yesterday called on Belarus to conduct new “free and fair” elections as protests swelled against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed poll victory. A new vote should be held “in a transparent way with the participation of international observers,” the leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Estonia. They urged Belarus to refrain from violence and release political prisoners and detained protesters. They also called for EU sanctions on those responsible for violence.
AFGHANISTAN
Negotiator escapes assault
A member of the country’s peace negotiating team and a former lawmaker survived an assassination attempt, officials said yesterday. Fawzia Koofi was attacked late on Friday afternoon near the capital, Kabul, as she was returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan, Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said. Koofi is part of a 21-member team charged with representing the government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a US deal with the militants that was struck in February. The head of the peace delegation, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, tweeted that Koofi had survived the attack and was “in good health.”
MEXICO
Baby elephant named Zoom
A baby African elephant whose birth was live-streamed by a safari park in the country has been named Zoom after the video chat app made popular by the COVID-19 pandemic. The calf is the sixth born at the park in Puebla, southeast of the capital, to a herd of elephants rescued eight years ago in Namibia, where they were threatened by poachers. “The birth of an elephant is difficult to see,” said Frank Carlos Camacho, director of Africam Safari, where the baby elephant was seen on Friday playing between its mother’s legs. The park said its goal is for the elephants to eventually return to Africa. “They’re not ours. They belong to the world,” Camacho said.
UNITED STATES
Sea lions to be culled
Authorities on Friday gave wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead trout. The permit allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years along a 290km stretch of the Columbia, from Portland, Oregon, to the McNary Dam upriver, as well as in several tributaries.
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year