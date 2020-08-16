World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Tourist reopening mulled

The government is reviewing a plan to reopen its tourist areas to foreign visitors amid concerns that such a move could compromise the country’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said yesterday. Thohir, who is overseeing the daily operations of the country’s coronavirus task force, was responding to a question if the government would go ahead with a plan to reopen Bali, the country’s most popular tourist spot, on Sept. 11 as scheduled. “We don’t want that the program to make Indonesia healthy becomes compromised by the plan to allow foreign tourists to come, and it creates possible new clusters,” Thohir said in an online discussion. “Therefore, the committee has decided to review this plan to allow foreign tourists to come.”

LITHUANIA

Baltic nations press Belarus

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania yesterday called on Belarus to conduct new “free and fair” elections as protests swelled against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed poll victory. A new vote should be held “in a transparent way with the participation of international observers,” the leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Estonia. They urged Belarus to refrain from violence and release political prisoners and detained protesters. They also called for EU sanctions on those responsible for violence.

AFGHANISTAN

Negotiator escapes assault

A member of the country’s peace negotiating team and a former lawmaker survived an assassination attempt, officials said yesterday. Fawzia Koofi was attacked late on Friday afternoon near the capital, Kabul, as she was returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan, Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said. Koofi is part of a 21-member team charged with representing the government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a US deal with the militants that was struck in February. The head of the peace delegation, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, tweeted that Koofi had survived the attack and was “in good health.”

MEXICO

Baby elephant named Zoom

A baby African elephant whose birth was live-streamed by a safari park in the country has been named Zoom after the video chat app made popular by the COVID-19 pandemic. The calf is the sixth born at the park in Puebla, southeast of the capital, to a herd of elephants rescued eight years ago in Namibia, where they were threatened by poachers. “The birth of an elephant is difficult to see,” said Frank Carlos Camacho, director of Africam Safari, where the baby elephant was seen on Friday playing between its mother’s legs. The park said its goal is for the elephants to eventually return to Africa. “They’re not ours. They belong to the world,” Camacho said.

UNITED STATES

Sea lions to be culled

Authorities on Friday gave wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead trout. The permit allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years along a 290km stretch of the Columbia, from Portland, Oregon, to the McNary Dam upriver, as well as in several tributaries.