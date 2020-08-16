Just when it seemed the year could not get more awful for French winemakers, it has gotten worse.
With COVID-19 lockdowns sending sales plummeting, some have had to turn their unsold stock into alcohol disinfectant.
This is all the more depressing because last year was a vintage year in many of the country’s wine regions.
Photo: AFP
However, this year has also brought the creeping specter of climate change into sharp focus, as winemakers were forced to start picking their grapes early this month in parts of southern France — a whole month ahead of the norm two generations ago.
The first signs are not good, with a meager crop riddled with mildew from topsy-turvy weather.
In some vineyards, there are hardly any grapes left to pick.
The Agly Valley, upriver from Rivesaltes, the village which gives its name to the renowned fortified wine, is the sunniest in France, with 300 days of sunshine a year.
Yet even there they have not seen a year like it, with grape-pickers working under blistering temperatures nearing 40°C.
Farmers have been forced to harvest by machine at night or handpick from the crack of dawn to keep the grapes at their cool best.
“It is the first time I have seen anything like this, and I have been working in the vineyards since I was 17,” 68-year-old Jean-Marie Dereu told reporters in his fields 40km from the Spanish border. “When I was young, we started the harvest in September.”
This year it started on Aug. 5.
“We had so much rain in the spring, which was catastrophic, and in the summer the vines were devastated by mildew,” he said.
“Normally, the Tramontane sea breeze blows and dries the vines, but this year there was no wind. And now it’s almost a drought,” said Dereu, who works seven days a week, despite his age.
“This year we are definitely going to lose money,” he added as he climbed onto his tractor.
The French government has said climate change is almost certainly to blame.
The French Ministry of Environment said that on average, harvests across France are taking place 18 days earlier than they were 40 years ago.
This was a clear “marker of global warming,” it added.
In her laboratory in Rivesaltes, oenologist Anne Tixier was worried about the “disturbing” way the rise in temperatures has been affecting wine production as she tested the pressed grape juice straight from the vineyards.
“We are going to end up growing Spanish grape varieties in England” if this continues, she said as she tasted the first small muscat grapes of this year with their distinctive notes of lemon.
“We have been watching harvests get earlier for 30 years,” Tixier added. “We can no longer deny climate change. We have got to think about the future, maybe by using other varieties or hybrids to adapt” to global warming.
Pierre Ruel, whose vineyards are in the village of Salses-le-Chateau, was still passionate about the wine he produces, but admitted that it “would be more profitable to sell my vineyards than to work them.”
Dereu wants to retire, but “no one in my family wants to take it on. The young ones would rather work behind a desk than have to do hard physical labor,” he said.
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year