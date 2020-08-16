Former US president Barack Obama said that US President Donald Trump is trying to “actively kneecap the Postal Service” to hurt vote-by-mail in November’s US presidential election.
In an interview with his former adviser David Plouffe, Obama pointed to Trump’s remarks linking his opposition to US$25 billion in emergency US Postal Service (USPS) funding to his fears about mail-in ballots.
“What we’ve never seen before is a president say: ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting, and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.’ That’s sort of unheard of, right?” Obama told Plouffe on Cadence13’s Campaign HQ podcast.
The vast majority of states are set to allow mail-in voting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he would order the election to be conducted mostly through the mail.
Obama, who has only spoken out rarely about Trump’s actions in office, urged voters and elected officials to take steps to “protect the integrity” of the election.
Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud and hurts Republican candidates, but his opposition has not stopped most states from expanding their vote-by-mail options for the coming election.
On Thursday, Trump said that not approving a financial lifeline sought by Democrats would mean that “you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”
The postal service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia warning that mail-in ballots might not arrive in time to be counted.
In a letter to Pennsylvania’s secretary of state disclosed on Thursday, the general counsel for the postal service said the state’s deadline for requesting to vote-by-mail does not give it enough time to deliver and return a ballot in time to be counted.
The letter said voters and elected officials should give at least seven days’ leeway for a ballot to go through the mail, but state law allows voters to apply to vote by mail by 5pm the Tuesday before Election Day, leaving just six days.
By that standard, more than 20 other states that allow mail-in ballot requests in the days just before the election would not leave enough time for even a one-way mailing, according to state laws compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said her state was prepared to handle the election.
She said ballots were sent out three weeks in advance, and voters could either put them in drop boxes or leave them at voting centers.
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year