World News Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

‘No hurry’ on plastics ban

Singapore is not “in a hurry” to ban plastic bags because it burns the waste to produce energy, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu (傅海燕) said on Wednesday. As the nation incinerates plastic waste to generate power, the value of banning plastic bags “is a little different” than for other countries, the Today newspaper reported her as saying.

INDONESIA

Virus ‘opportunity’ hailed

President Joko Widodo yesterday called on citizens to turn the COVID-19 pandemic into an advancement opportunity and pledged healthcare reforms ahead of the country’s 75th anniversary of independence. Widodo told members of parliament and top officials that the resilience and capacity of health services must be improved on a massive scale. “This crisis has forced us to change our way of work, from standard ways to outstanding ways, from ordinary ways to extraordinary ways, from a long and complicated procedure to a smart shortcut,” Widodo said. “We must undertake fundamental reforms in the way we work, our readiness and speed are being tested.”

NEW ZEALAND

Outbreak spreads south

A new outbreak of COVID-19 has spread beyond Auckland, health officials said yesterday. Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said there were 12 more cases of community transmission and one probable. Two of the infections were found in the North Island town of Tokoroa, about 210km south of Auckland, despite a strict lockdown of the nation’s largest city. Later yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the Auckland lockdown until Aug. 26.

UNITED STATES

Shower changes mooted

The administration of President Donald Trump said that it was working to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow. Since 1992, federal law has dictated that new showerheads, regardless of the number of nozzles, should not pour more than 9.5 liters of water per minute. A proposal on Wednesday would allow each nozzle to spray 9.5 liters, not just the overall showerhead.

UNITED STATES

Biden urges blanket masks

Former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday called for a nationwide mask mandate. “Wearing the mask is less about you contracting the virus, it’s about preventing other people from getting sick,” Biden said. “This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up, do the right thing. Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum — every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing.”