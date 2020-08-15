SINGAPORE
‘No hurry’ on plastics ban
Singapore is not “in a hurry” to ban plastic bags because it burns the waste to produce energy, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu (傅海燕) said on Wednesday. As the nation incinerates plastic waste to generate power, the value of banning plastic bags “is a little different” than for other countries, the Today newspaper reported her as saying.
INDONESIA
Virus ‘opportunity’ hailed
President Joko Widodo yesterday called on citizens to turn the COVID-19 pandemic into an advancement opportunity and pledged healthcare reforms ahead of the country’s 75th anniversary of independence. Widodo told members of parliament and top officials that the resilience and capacity of health services must be improved on a massive scale. “This crisis has forced us to change our way of work, from standard ways to outstanding ways, from ordinary ways to extraordinary ways, from a long and complicated procedure to a smart shortcut,” Widodo said. “We must undertake fundamental reforms in the way we work, our readiness and speed are being tested.”
NEW ZEALAND
Outbreak spreads south
A new outbreak of COVID-19 has spread beyond Auckland, health officials said yesterday. Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said there were 12 more cases of community transmission and one probable. Two of the infections were found in the North Island town of Tokoroa, about 210km south of Auckland, despite a strict lockdown of the nation’s largest city. Later yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the Auckland lockdown until Aug. 26.
UNITED STATES
Shower changes mooted
The administration of President Donald Trump said that it was working to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow. Since 1992, federal law has dictated that new showerheads, regardless of the number of nozzles, should not pour more than 9.5 liters of water per minute. A proposal on Wednesday would allow each nozzle to spray 9.5 liters, not just the overall showerhead.
UNITED STATES
Biden urges blanket masks
Former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday called for a nationwide mask mandate. “Wearing the mask is less about you contracting the virus, it’s about preventing other people from getting sick,” Biden said. “This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up, do the right thing. Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum — every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing.”
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
An Italian alpine resort on Friday remained on high alert over fears that a vast chunk of a glacier on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif could plummet in high temperatures. “No one gets through! No cars, bikes or pedestrians,” was the message at a checkpoint where an automatic barrier and two guards blocked the small road snaking up into a lush valley below the Planpincieux glacier, near the town of Courmayeur and the Italian-French border. The blockade has largely been greeted with contempt by the locals, one of whom said: “It’s a joke.” The huge ice block measuring around 500,000 cubic
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year