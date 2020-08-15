Top militant surrenders in Philippines

DISARMED: Abu Sayyaf commander Anduljihad Susukan surrendered after a rifle grenade he was carrying in a gunbattle in Sulu exploded, severing his left arm

AP, MANILA





A leading terror suspect who has been linked to beheadings of hostages, including two Canadians and a Malaysian, has surrendered after being wounded in battle, officials said yesterday.

National police chief General Archie Gamboa on Thursday said that Abu Sayyaf commander Anduljihad Susukan gave up after negotiations with police in southern Davao city, where he was served warrants for at least 23 cases of murder, six for attempted murder and five for kidnapping.

He is the highest-ranking commander of the small but brutal Abu Sayyaf group to be taken into custody so far this year.

Abu Sayyaf commander Anduljihad Susukan poses for a photograph at the Davao City Police Station in the Philippines on Thursday. Photo: AP

The military has been waging a years-long offensive against Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the Philippines and Washington as a terrorist organization for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings.

Security officials have blamed Susukan and his men for playing a role in cross-border kidnappings of tourists and others from the Malaysian state of Sabah on Borneo Island, including a Malaysian citizen who was beheaded by the militants in 2015 in their jungle base in southern Sulu Province on the day when then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in Manila to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Susukan also helped finance the kidnappings in the south of two Canadian men, who were separately beheaded in Sulu in 2016 after the militants failed to get a ransom.

Another Abu Sayyaf militant, Ben Yadah, murdered the two Canadians and remains at large, a military officer said.

Susukan surrendered to a Muslim rebel chief after the accidental explosion of a M203 rifle grenade he was carrying in a gunbattle with troops in Sulu severed his left arm.

Military officials had believed he was killed, but later learned that he was in the custody of Nur Misuari, who leads an armed group that signed a 1996 peace deal with the government.

Misuari on Sunday flew from Jolo to Davao on a private plane with a few companions, who included Susukan, sparking speculation that he might be planning to present the suspect to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has been staying in his hometown in Davao, where Misuari also has a home. Although the president has appointed Misuari as a special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Muslim rebel chief has not been clearly authorized to hold talks with suspected terrorists.

“His giving himself up to Mr Misuari is not the surrender contemplated under the law and does not make him immune from arrest,” military spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo said of Susukan in a statement.