‘Fantasy film’: Book to reveal Trump-Kim missives

AFP, SEOUL





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his relationship with US President Donald Trump was like a “fantasy film,” according to the publishers of a new book on Trump set to unveil 25 private letters exchanged between the two leaders.

The relationship has been a key driver of diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, veering from mutual insults and threats of war to a declaration of love from Trump.

In the letters obtained by US investigative journalist Bob Woodward, “Kim describes the bond with Trump as out of a ‘fantasy film,’ as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet,” publishing house Simon & Schuster said.

Woodward’s book, titled Rage, a follow-up to 2018’s Fear, is to be published on Sept. 15.

Trump and Kim have met three times, beginning with their landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018, but little progress has been made on efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

A few months after Singapore, Trump told a rally of his supporters that the two leaders had fallen in love, adding: “No, really, he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters.”

Negotiations have been deadlocked since the collapse of a second summit in Hanoi in February last year.

Even with diplomacy at a standstill, Trump has frequently boasted of receiving “very beautiful” and “excellent” letters from Kim.