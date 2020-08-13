Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris for VP

DIVERSITY: Harris would become the US’ first female, black and Asian-American vice president if elected, and could appeal to younger voters, as she is 55 to Joe Biden’s 77

AFP, WASHINGTON





Former US vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate, on Tuesday named US Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival in the White House race, as his running mate, marking a historic first for US women of color.

Biden’s announcement capped a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge US President Donald Trump in November.

Harris, who would become the US’ first female, first black and first Asian American vice president if elected, is a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants,” Biden, 77, said when revealing his running mate. “I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

US Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 20 last year. Photo: AFP

The decision, announced on social media, was a crucial moment for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House.

It also provided an early financial windfall he said, tweeting after the announcement that “we are on track to have our biggest fundraising day ever.”

Harris, who at 55 is two decades Biden’s junior, could appeal to younger voters and women, particularly those in the suburbs who have been fleeing Trump.

The former California attorney general is the first person of Indian descent in the running mate role, and personifies the diversity seen as key to building enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket, particularly in a year marked by a historic reckoning on race.

Harris, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Biden, said she was “honored” to join the ticket and would “do what it takes” to help him win.

“@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” she wrote on Twitter.

For Harris, being elevated onto a presidential ticket is the political moment of a lifetime, and if they win, the telegenic but tough Californian would almost certainly become the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 or 2028 Democratic nomination.

Biden would be the oldest person to take the office, and there is broad speculation that should he win, he would serve one four-year term and prepare his deputy to succeed him.

The former vice president is likely confident that Harris has the policy chops and governing experience to help lead from day one, and immediately step into the job as president if needed.

Harris has shown herself to be more progressive than Biden — she backed Medicare for All early on — prompting Trump to say on Tuesday that she was “in favor of socialized medicine.”

The president poured scorn on Biden’s announcement, saying he was “surprised” at his choice given what Trump called Harris’ lackluster performance in the Democratic nomination race.

However, Biden’s pick of Harris drew ringing endorsements from other quarters — including former US president Barack Obama.

“She is more than prepared for the job,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”