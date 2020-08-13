Israeli PM’s alliance seems headed toward collapse

AP, JERUSALEM





When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, agreed to form an “emergency” government in May after three bitter and deadlocked elections, the goal was to stabilize Israeli politics in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

However, less than 100 days later, their fractious coalition government could be headed toward collapse as Israel grapples with a raging COVID-19 outbreak, an economic calamity and a wave of public protests.

With little common ground and a lack of trust, the alliance has just two weeks to reach a budget deal or plunge the nation into its fourth election since last year.

The differences run so deep that this week’s Cabinet meeting was canceled.

The Israeli parliament was yesterday to approve an extension beyond the Aug. 25 deadline to allow the sides more time to reach a compromise, but even if there is a deal, few expect the partnership to last much longer because of the bad blood and many clashes.

“What is clear is that even if elections have been deferred, this is just a matter of time. In another two months a new excuse will be found and we will once again find ourselves in the same deep crisis,” columnist Sima Kadmon wrote in the Yediot Ahronot daily.

Critics have said that Netanyahu is focused on his ongoing corruption trial and resistant to ceding the position of prime minister to Gantz next year, as called for by their coalition agreement.

Netanyahu has reportedly tried to lure in defectors from Gantz’s party to secure a thin parliamentary majority and avert another election.

Netanyahu has seen his support drop dramatically in the face of a wave of demonstrations sweeping the country against his perceived failure to respond to the virus and its resulting economic crisis.

He has repeatedly said that he opposes another election, saying that with unemployment more than 20 percent, now is the time to focus on getting the Israeli economy back on track, but opponents have said that he is angling for a crisis that would trigger a new election.

Despite the dip in support, polls suggest that Netanyahu’s Likud party maintains a sizable lead over all of the other parties.

The election of a more favorable government could enable Netanyahu to pre-empt what is expected to be a a new legal challenge against his fitness to serve.

Opponents are expected to file a challenge when the evidentiary stage of the trial begins in January next year. During that phase, he would be required to sit in court three times per week.

Netanyahu desperately wants to stay in office throughout his trial, which is expected to drag on for several years.

At a tour of an air force base on Tuesday, he tried to explain his motivations as that of responsible leadership.

“I don’t deal in ultimatums. I think we need to pass a budget immediately, for the needs of our security and for the needs of the state,” Netanyahu said.

Gantz, whose Blue and White faction has also seen its support drop, has said that he does not want to go to elections and accused Netanyahu of having “personal reasons” for leading to it.

“Whoever loves the state of Israel doesn’t take it to elections at this time,” Gantz said on Monday.