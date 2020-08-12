HONG KONG
Election delay approved
The Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress yesterday affirmed the unprecedented decision by Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) government’s to delay Legislative Council elections for a year, broadcaster TVBS reported. The terms of the elected lawmakers would be extended for a year, the online news portal HK01 said. The committee did not explicitly say whether lawmakers would need to retake their oaths and would let Lam’s government decide if disqualified lawmakers’ terms can be extended, Now TV reported, without saying where it got the information.
NEW ZEALAND
New COVID-19 cases found
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the nation’s first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in 102 days, and issued a stay-at-home lockdown order for Auckland. Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family from an unknown source. “After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it,” she said. From noon today, Auckland will move to level 3 on the nation’s COVID alert system, meaning people should stay at home if possible and avoid contact with others. This is to remain in place for three days, and the rest of the country is to go to level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and limits on the size of gatherings.
SINGAPORE
Critic to pay court fine
Li Shengwu (李繩武), the grandson of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) and nephew of the current prime minister, yesterday said that he would pay a fine for a Facebook post that questioned the independence of the city-state’s judiciary. Li, an academic based at Harvard University, was last month ordered to pay a S$15,000 (US$11,000) fine or serve a week’s jail by the High Court over the 2017 post in which he described the government as “very litigious and has a pliant court system.” He said he would pay “in order to buy some peace and quiet” and to avoid giving the government an excuse to attack him and his family, but added that he did not admit guilt. “The government claims that my friends-only Facebook post ‘scandalized the judiciary’. The true scandal is the misuse of state resources to repress private speech,” he wrote yesterday.
THE NETHERLANDS
Huge cocaine lab busted
Police have busted what they said yesterday was the largest ever cocaine laboratory ever found in the nation, built in a converted horse riding school in the northern city of Apeldoorn. Police raided the stables on Friday, arresting at least 17 suspects, the majority of them Colombians. Three Dutch and one Turkish suspects were also arrested. “Given the number of people who worked there, the installation, the size, the layout and the equipment, we estimate the production capacity at 150 to 200kg of cocaine per day,” police chief Andre van Rijn said in a statement. Police also confiscated 100kg of cocaine base.
NIGERIA
Singer sentenced to death
An Islamic court in Kano on Monday sentenced 22-year-old singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to be hanged for blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed in one of his songs, judicial officials said. The song, shared on social media in March, triggered riots in the Kano. He can appeal the verdict.
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
An Italian alpine resort on Friday remained on high alert over fears that a vast chunk of a glacier on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif could plummet in high temperatures. “No one gets through! No cars, bikes or pedestrians,” was the message at a checkpoint where an automatic barrier and two guards blocked the small road snaking up into a lush valley below the Planpincieux glacier, near the town of Courmayeur and the Italian-French border. The blockade has largely been greeted with contempt by the locals, one of whom said: “It’s a joke.” The huge ice block measuring around 500,000 cubic