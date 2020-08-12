World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Election delay approved

The Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress yesterday affirmed the unprecedented decision by Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) government’s to delay Legislative Council elections for a year, broadcaster TVBS reported. The terms of the elected lawmakers would be extended for a year, the online news portal HK01 said. The committee did not explicitly say whether lawmakers would need to retake their oaths and would let Lam’s government decide if disqualified lawmakers’ terms can be extended, Now TV reported, without saying where it got the information.

NEW ZEALAND

New COVID-19 cases found

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the nation’s first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in 102 days, and issued a stay-at-home lockdown order for Auckland. Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family from an unknown source. “After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it,” she said. From noon today, Auckland will move to level 3 on the nation’s COVID alert system, meaning people should stay at home if possible and avoid contact with others. This is to remain in place for three days, and the rest of the country is to go to level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and limits on the size of gatherings.

SINGAPORE

Critic to pay court fine

Li Shengwu (李繩武), the grandson of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) and nephew of the current prime minister, yesterday said that he would pay a fine for a Facebook post that questioned the independence of the city-state’s judiciary. Li, an academic based at Harvard University, was last month ordered to pay a S$15,000 (US$11,000) fine or serve a week’s jail by the High Court over the 2017 post in which he described the government as “very litigious and has a pliant court system.” He said he would pay “in order to buy some peace and quiet” and to avoid giving the government an excuse to attack him and his family, but added that he did not admit guilt. “The government claims that my friends-only Facebook post ‘scandalized the judiciary’. The true scandal is the misuse of state resources to repress private speech,” he wrote yesterday.

THE NETHERLANDS

Huge cocaine lab busted

Police have busted what they said yesterday was the largest ever cocaine laboratory ever found in the nation, built in a converted horse riding school in the northern city of Apeldoorn. Police raided the stables on Friday, arresting at least 17 suspects, the majority of them Colombians. Three Dutch and one Turkish suspects were also arrested. “Given the number of people who worked there, the installation, the size, the layout and the equipment, we estimate the production capacity at 150 to 200kg of cocaine per day,” police chief Andre van Rijn said in a statement. Police also confiscated 100kg of cocaine base.

NIGERIA

Singer sentenced to death

An Islamic court in Kano on Monday sentenced 22-year-old singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to be hanged for blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed in one of his songs, judicial officials said. The song, shared on social media in March, triggered riots in the Kano. He can appeal the verdict.