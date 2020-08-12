Singapore crushing huge ivory haul for World Elephant Day

AFP, SINGAPORE





Singapore yesterday began destroying 9 tonnes of seized ivory, the largest such action globally in recent years, including contraband tusks that came from more than 300 African elephants.

The destruction by an industrial rock crusher was held on the eve of World Elephant Day, and aims to prevent the items from re-entering the market and disrupt the global supply chain of illegally traded ivory, Singapore’s National Parks Board said.

A spokeswoman for the board said it would take three to five days for all of the ivory — seized between 2014 and last year — to be crushed, after which the fragments will be incinerated.

Confiscated ivory is crushed by the National Parks Board at a facility in Singapore yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“This ivory crushing event, the largest globally in recent years, demonstrates Singapore’s strong determination and commitment to combat the illegal trade in wildlife,” the board said.

The items include 8.8 tonnes of ivory seized last year in Singapore’s biggest haul worth S$17.6 million (US$12.82 million), it said.

Singapore yesterday also launched a Centre for Wildlife Forensics to “identify and analyze specimens involved in the illegal wildlife trade.”