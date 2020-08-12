The UN Security Council is preparing to vote this week on a US proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran, a move that some diplomats say is bound to fail and put the fate of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers further at risk.
A last-minute attempt by Britain, France and Germany to broker a compromise with Russia and China on an extension appeared unsuccessful so far, diplomats said.
Russia and China, allies of Iran, have long-signaled opposition to the US measure.
A Chinese diplomat at the UN, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that “extending the arms embargo on Iran in whatever form lacks legal basis and will undermine efforts to preserve” the nuclear deal, adding that there is “no chance” the US text would be adopted.
The embargo is due to expire in October under a 2015 deal among Iran, Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and the US that prevents Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.
Even though US President Donald Trump’s administration quit the accord in 2018, Washington has threatened to use a provision in the agreement to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran if the Security Council does not extend the arms embargo indefinitely.
Renewed sanctions — a move known as snapback — would likely kill the nuclear deal because Iran would lose a major incentive for limiting its nuclear activities.
Iran has already breached parts of the nuclear deal in response to the US withdrawal from the pact and Washington’s imposing strong unilateral sanctions.
“This US administration’s goal is to terminate the Iran nuclear deal,” said a European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook alluded to the US’ wanting to reimpose all UN sanctions when he said last week: “We need to restore the UN Security Council standard of no enrichment.”
A snapback of UN sanctions would require Iran to suspend all enrichment-related and reprocessing activities, including research and development, and ban imports of anything that could contribute to those activities or to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems.
It would reimpose the arms embargo, ban Iran from developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and reimpose targeted sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities. States would also be urged to inspect shipments to and from Iran and authorized to seize any banned cargo.
The council is operating virtually so once a vote is called the 15 members would have 24 hours to submit their decision and the result would be announced at a public meeting, but diplomats say there is little support for the current US text.
