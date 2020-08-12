Egyptians yesterday started voting for the Senate, the upper chamber of parliament that was revived as part of constitutional amendments approved in a referendum last year — an election that comes as the country faces an uptick in daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Authorities have said face masks would be handed out to voters for free and polling stations were disinfected ahead of the balloting to ease concerns amid the pandemic.
The vote is mostly a symbolic exercise as the Senate — unlike the House of Representatives — has no legislative powers and will have mainly in an advisory role. It replaces the Shura Council, which was dissolved in 2014.
Photo: Reuters
The balloting was extended for two days to allow for a maximum turnout as about 63 million voters are eligible to cast ballots.
They are to choose two-thirds of the 300-member Senate, with 787 candidates running for the 200 seats. The first 100 seats are reserved for individual candidates, the second for those running on a list dominated by pro-government parties.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi is to choose the remaining 100 members.
Egyptian expatriates abroad voted on Sunday and Monday.
The results were expected within a week.
