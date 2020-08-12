Virus Outbreak: Global cases double in 45 days to surpass 20 million

TOLL CLIMBING: An average of more than 5,200 people died every day since July 22 as the US, Mexico and Brazil did not order lockdowns, while new cases soared in India

AP, MITO, Japan





The number of global COVID-19 cases yesterday topped 20 million, more than half of them from the US, India and Brazil.

Health officials believe the actual number is much higher than that tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40 percent of those who are infected have no symptoms.

It took six months or so to get to 10 million cases after the virus first appeared in central China late last year. It took just more than six weeks for that number to double.

A couple rides a scooter with a dog wearing a mask on a street in Hanoi yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

An Associated Press analysis of data through Sunday showed that the US, India and Brazil together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all reported infections since the world hit 15 million coronavirus cases on July 22.

The number of new daily cases has continued to rise in India, hitting a rolling seven-day average of 58,768.

In the US, which has more than 5 million cases, the average has decreased since July 22, but remains high at 53,813 new cases a day.

In the 45 days it took reported infections to double to 20 million, the number of reported virus deaths climbed from 499,506 to 736,191, according to the Johns Hopkins count. That is 236,685 new deaths, an average of more than 5,200 a day.

About one-fifth of reported deaths, or more than 163,000, have been in the US, the highest in the world.

Caseloads are still rising quickly in many other countries, including Indonesia and Japan.

In Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, like Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and US President Donald Trump, seldom wears a mask and has resisted calls for a strict lockdowns, saying Mexicans should be convinced to observe social distancing, not forced to do so by police or fines.

With nearly 500,000 cases and more than 50,300 deaths, Mexico has struggled with how to curb outbreaks given that just more than half its people work off the books with no benefits or unemployment insurance.

A full lockdown would prove too costly for people with little savings and tenuous daily incomes, said Mexican Assistant Secretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Lopez Obrador’s point man on the epidemic, adding: “We do not want a solution that would, in social terms, be more costly than the disease itself.”

Mexico’s relatively high death rate results partly from the country having one of the world’s highest rates of obesity and diabetes.

There has also been relatively little testing. Of all tests done, 47 percent are positive, suggesting that only seriously ill people are getting tests. That has hindered contract tracing.

India yesterday reported 53,601 new cases as its count of total infections neared 2.3 million. Its reported case fatality rate, of 2 percent, is much lower than in the US and Brazil.

In Japan, where outbreaks have been widening as officials urge people to consider this year’s summer holidays “special” and stay home, the positivity rate of tests in Tokyo, the worst hit region, has been climbing, but remains at 7 percent.

The pandemic has waxed and waned in many regions, with the UK and Spain seeing new outbreaks after the worst of the early waves of cases paralyzed much of Europe.

In Asia, Vietnam went from having reported no confirmed deaths and very few cases to battling fresh outbreaks that emerged in the seaside city of Danang.

Australia was preparing to reopen travel with New Zealand, which has had no confirmed locally transmitted cases in more than 100 days, when fresh clusters of coronavirus cases popped up in Melbourne and the surrounding region.

That outbreak held steady yesterday with 331 new cases and 19 more deaths in Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, raising hopes that a strict, renewed lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city was working.

Outbreaks in mainland China and Hong Kong declined, with the number of new community infections in China falling to 13, all in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Hong Kong counted 69 new cases.

Similar to many other Asian countries, China requires testing and a two-week quarantine of all new arrivals and has barred most foreigners from entering the country.

Border closures, masks, lockdowns and infection data are now the new way of life for much of the world, not the politically combustible factors they are in the US.