Thai PM concerned about students’ reform demands

Reuters, BANGKOK





Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday said that he is concerned about a growing student protest movement after another student group issued an unusually frank 10-point call for reform of the monarchy.

About 3,000 to 4,000 protesters on Monday night chanted “Long live democracy” at Thammasat University on the outskirts of Bangkok, with speeches calling for the resignation of Prayuth, who first took power in a 2014 coup, and an end to military domination of politics.

Protesters from a Thammasat University pro-democracy group also issued a 10-point call for reform of the monarchy, becoming at least the third student protest group to break a decades-long taboo on questioning the monarchy’s role and powers.

Pro-democracy demonstrators raise their hands with a three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Thailand has strict laws against insulting or defaming the king, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Palace officials declined to comment on the student protests or on any criticism of the monarchy.

Former army chief Prayuth told reporters that he had watched the protests.

“Yes, I watched it, how can I not?” he said, when asked about the students’ demands.

“I am concerned,” he said, but did not elaborate on what concerned him and did not comment on the demands for royal reform.

Prayuth has warned protesters against involving the monarchy in their protests, but said that Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who took the throne after the death of his father in 2016, has asked him not to arrest anyone under the lese majeste laws.

Since the 2014 coup, advocates have accused Prayuth of using the military’s close association with the palace to justify its grip on power, including accusations of manipulating results of elections last year.

Prayuth has denied the allegations.

The students’ new demands included reversal of an order issued last year that transferred two army units to the king’s personal command and a 2017 law that gave him full control of the crown’s extensive property holdings.