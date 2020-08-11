ISRAEL
Firm creates pricey mask
A jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world’s most expensive COVID-19 mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of US$1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask is to be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters, designer and company owner Isaac Levy said. The buyer had two demands: That the mask be completed by the end of the year and that it be the priciest in the world, he said. Levy declined to identify the buyer, except to say that he was a Chinese businessman living in the US. While such an ostentatious mask might also rub some people the wrong way, Levy said that he was happy the mask has given his employees enough work to secure their jobs.
Photo: AP
NIGER
Aid workers, guides slain
Unidentified attackers killed six French aid workers and two local guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of the capital of Niamey early on Sunday. President Mahamadou Issoufou talked by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday evening and they said in a statement that “all means are and will be used to clarify the circumstances of the deadly attack.” The French government has warned citizens against traveling outside of Niamey as militants linked to Boko Haram, the Islamic State movement and al-Qaeda still carry out attacks across the nation.
UNITED KINGDOM
Record find by detectorist
A metal detectorist in the Scottish Borders has uncovered a haul of Bronze Age artefacts — including a complete horse harness and preserved leather and wood — in what is described as a “nationally significant” discovery. Mariusz Stepien had been metal detecting with friends on June 21 near Peebles when he came across a bronze object buried 50cm underground. He reported the find to the Treasure Trove unit, which sent an archeological team to dig at the site. “I felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I’ve just discovered a big part of Scottish history. I was over the moon, shaking with happiness,” he said. Archeologists spent 22 days investigating the site, during which Stepien and his friends camped in the field. “We wanted to be a part of the excavation from the beginning to the end,” he said. The find includes a sword dated from 1000 to 900BC.
UNITED STATES
Cowell has back surgery
Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell underwent surgery overnight on Saturday to repair a broken back, the result of an electric bicycle accident, and was recovering at a hospital, a spokesperson said on Sunday. “Simon has broken his back in a number of places” after falling from the new bike he had been testing in the courtyard of his Malibu home on Saturday, the representative said. He was “doing fine” and remained under observation after the operation, the spokesperson said. The six-hour surgery included placement of a metal rod. “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell wrote in a tweet on Sunday night. Cowell’s injury will force him to miss the beginning of this season’s live shows on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The live shows were to begin yesterday without him, the network said.
NORTH KOREA
Red Cross lends assistance
The Red Cross has trained 43,000 volunteers to help communities, including the locked-down city of Kaesong, fight COVID-19 and provide flood assistance, an official with the relief organization said yesterday. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has built an extensive network of volunteers to help residents in all nine provinces, spokesman Antony Balmain said. “Hundreds of homes have been damaged and large areas of rice fields have been submerged due to heavy rain and some flash flooding,” Balmain said.
MALAYSIA
Ex-minister pleads not guilty
Former minister of finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英) yesterday pleaded not guilty to a second corruption charge related to a US$1.5 billion undersea tunnel project and said the case was a trumped-up charge by the new government. Lim, 59, was charged on Friday with soliciting 10 percent of potential profits in 2011 as a bribe for the project planned in Penang state. Yesterday, he was accused of abusing his power as Penang chief minister to obtain 3.3 million ringgit (US$786,276) as inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract. “This is clearly a baseless allegation and politically motivated. I will fight in court to prove my innocence,” Lim said after the hearing.
INDONESIA
Mount Sinabung erupts
Mount Sinabung yesterday erupted, belching a massive column of ash and smoke 5,000m into the air and coating local communities in debris. Activity had picked up in the past few days, including a pair of smaller eruptions over the weekend. There were no reports of injuries or deaths, but authorities warned of possible lava flows.
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
LIFELONG LOSS: Jiro Hamasumi, who was not quite born when an atomic bomb hit Hiroshima, lost his father and other relatives, but said he thinks about his father daily As Japan marks 75 years since the devastating attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the last generation of nuclear bomb survivors is working to ensure their message lives on after them. The “hibakusha” — literally “person affected by the bomb” — have for decades been a powerful voice calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. There are an estimated 136,700 left, many of whom were infants or soon to be born at the time of the attacks. The average age of a survivor now is a little over 83, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, lending an urgency as they share their testimonies