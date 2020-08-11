World News Quick Take

ISRAEL

Firm creates pricey mask

A jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world’s most expensive COVID-19 mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of US$1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask is to be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters, designer and company owner Isaac Levy said. The buyer had two demands: That the mask be completed by the end of the year and that it be the priciest in the world, he said. Levy declined to identify the buyer, except to say that he was a Chinese businessman living in the US. While such an ostentatious mask might also rub some people the wrong way, Levy said that he was happy the mask has given his employees enough work to secure their jobs.

Photo: AP

NIGER

Aid workers, guides slain

Unidentified attackers killed six French aid workers and two local guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of the capital of Niamey early on Sunday. President Mahamadou Issoufou talked by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday evening and they said in a statement that “all means are and will be used to clarify the circumstances of the deadly attack.” The French government has warned citizens against traveling outside of Niamey as militants linked to Boko Haram, the Islamic State movement and al-Qaeda still carry out attacks across the nation.

UNITED KINGDOM

Record find by detectorist

A metal detectorist in the Scottish Borders has uncovered a haul of Bronze Age artefacts — including a complete horse harness and preserved leather and wood — in what is described as a “nationally significant” discovery. Mariusz Stepien had been metal detecting with friends on June 21 near Peebles when he came across a bronze object buried 50cm underground. He reported the find to the Treasure Trove unit, which sent an archeological team to dig at the site. “I felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I’ve just discovered a big part of Scottish history. I was over the moon, shaking with happiness,” he said. Archeologists spent 22 days investigating the site, during which Stepien and his friends camped in the field. “We wanted to be a part of the excavation from the beginning to the end,” he said. The find includes a sword dated from 1000 to 900BC.

UNITED STATES

Cowell has back surgery

Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell underwent surgery overnight on Saturday to repair a broken back, the result of an electric bicycle accident, and was recovering at a hospital, a spokesperson said on Sunday. “Simon has broken his back in a number of places” after falling from the new bike he had been testing in the courtyard of his Malibu home on Saturday, the representative said. He was “doing fine” and remained under observation after the operation, the spokesperson said. The six-hour surgery included placement of a metal rod. “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell wrote in a tweet on Sunday night. Cowell’s injury will force him to miss the beginning of this season’s live shows on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The live shows were to begin yesterday without him, the network said.

NORTH KOREA

Red Cross lends assistance

The Red Cross has trained 43,000 volunteers to help communities, including the locked-down city of Kaesong, fight COVID-19 and provide flood assistance, an official with the relief organization said yesterday. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has built an extensive network of volunteers to help residents in all nine provinces, spokesman Antony Balmain said. “Hundreds of homes have been damaged and large areas of rice fields have been submerged due to heavy rain and some flash flooding,” Balmain said.

MALAYSIA

Ex-minister pleads not guilty

Former minister of finance Lim Guan Eng (林冠英) yesterday pleaded not guilty to a second corruption charge related to a US$1.5 billion undersea tunnel project and said the case was a trumped-up charge by the new government. Lim, 59, was charged on Friday with soliciting 10 percent of potential profits in 2011 as a bribe for the project planned in Penang state. Yesterday, he was accused of abusing his power as Penang chief minister to obtain 3.3 million ringgit (US$786,276) as inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract. “This is clearly a baseless allegation and politically motivated. I will fight in court to prove my innocence,” Lim said after the hearing.

INDONESIA

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung yesterday erupted, belching a massive column of ash and smoke 5,000m into the air and coating local communities in debris. Activity had picked up in the past few days, including a pair of smaller eruptions over the weekend. There were no reports of injuries or deaths, but authorities warned of possible lava flows.