US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks, after weeks of failed negotiations prompted US President Donald Trump to take executive actions that Democrats argued would do little to ease Americans’ financial distress.
Discussions over a fifth bill to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic fell apart on Friday.
Trump on Saturday sought to take matters into his own hands, signing executive orders and memorandums aimed at unemployment benefits, evictions, student loans and payroll taxes.
On Sunday, Pelosi and Mnuchin appeared willing to consider a narrower deal that would extend some aid until the end of the year and then revisit the need for more federal assistance in January, after November’s election that could rebalance power in Washington.
“Let’s pass legislation on things that we agree on,” Mnuchin told Fox News. “We don’t have to get everything done at once... What we should do is get things done for the American public now, come back for another bill afterwards.”
Pelosi dismissed Trump’s orders as unconstitutional and “illusions” that would not quickly or directly help Americans, saying separately to Fox News Sunday that a deal between congressional Democrats and the White House was essential.
“Right now, we need to come to agreement,” she said, adding that Democrats could shorten the length of time aid is provided in order to bring the bill’s costs down closer to the administration’s proposal.
