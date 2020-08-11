Five months since the WHO declared the coronavirus crisis a global pandemic, the number of COVID-19 cases globally is nearing 20 million, with almost 730,000 known deaths.
The current number of confirmed infections stands at 19,869,127, data from Johns Hopkins University showed yesterday, with total new cases daily averaging more than 250,000.
The bleak milestone approached as Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 19 deaths. The nation is dealing with an outbreak in its second-largest city, Melbourne, where authorities have struggled to contain the spread of the virus, which began in quarantine facilities.
Photo: AFP
Metropolitan Melbourne is one week into a strict lockdown expected to last until Sept. 13, with the rest of the state of Victoria under stage-three restrictions.
The state yesterday saw its biggest decrease in the number of new daily cases — at about 300 after highs of 700 — with Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews saying the drop could signify “greater stability that is a result of the cumulative impact of stage three.”
Global coronavirus cases have doubled in just six weeks, and have risen 200-fold since mid-March. Deaths have increased from more than 4,000 globally at the time of the WHO declaration to more than 731,450 now.
The US, which on Sunday passed 5 million infections, accounted for a quarter of the global case total and one in five deaths worldwide. It is the worst-affected country in the number of cases and fatalities.
One in every 65 Americans has tested positive for coronavirus, while one in 2,000 has died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Infections among US children grew 40 percent in the last half of last month, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
The study said 97,078 new child cases were reported from July 16 to 30, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 338,982. That represents 8.8 percent of all infections.
The range of ages varied from state to state, with some including an age limit as high as 24.
California, Florida and Arizona had the highest number of child cases, with more than 20,000 each.
Meanwhile, Brazil, with more than 3 million infections, is the next-worst-affected nation. On Sunday, the country passed its own somber milestone, as the death toll climbed past 101,000.
Meanwhile in China, new locally transmitted cases fell to just 14 in the past 24 hours, the China National Health Commission reported yesterday.
However, the low figure was offset by 35 cases brought into the country by Chinese travelers from overseas arriving in seven different cities and provinces.
All the cases of local transmission were in Xinjiang, whose main city, Urumqi, is the center of China’s latest outbreak.
Britain, which has 312,574 cases and the fourth-highest number of deaths globally, with 46,659, saw cases rise by 1,062 on Sunday, going over 1,000 for the first time since late June.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
LIFELONG LOSS: Jiro Hamasumi, who was not quite born when an atomic bomb hit Hiroshima, lost his father and other relatives, but said he thinks about his father daily As Japan marks 75 years since the devastating attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the last generation of nuclear bomb survivors is working to ensure their message lives on after them. The “hibakusha” — literally “person affected by the bomb” — have for decades been a powerful voice calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. There are an estimated 136,700 left, many of whom were infants or soon to be born at the time of the attacks. The average age of a survivor now is a little over 83, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, lending an urgency as they share their testimonies