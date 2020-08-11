Long-awaited peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are expected to start in Qatar within a week, once the final batch of Taliban prisoners are released, the US special envoy and Afghan government sources said yesterday.
The government accepted the advice of a loya jirga, a grand assembly of elders, on Sunday to release 400 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners, paving the way for talks aimed at ending a war that has ground on since US-backed Afghan forces ousted a Taliban government in late 2001.
A government source said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would likely sign the decree to release the prisoners later yesterday.
“Everyone is waiting for Ghani to sign on the decree. The original plan is to travel to Doha on Wednesday and the talks will begin on Sunday,” the source said.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who reached an agreement with the Taliban in February for the withdrawal of the last US troops, welcomed the progress, having spent months trying to bring the militant movement to the negotiating table with the government.
“In the next few days, we expect the completion of prisoner releases, then travel of the Islamic Republic team to Doha, & from there the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations,” he wrote on Twitter.
The Taliban had demanded the release of last 400 of 5,000 prisoners to be freed as a condition for joining peace talks.
However, the government had been hesitant as the prisoners were involved in some of the worst violence, including a 2017 truck bombing near the German embassy in Kabul that killed more than 150 people — the deadliest attack in the 19-year insurgency.
The Taliban yesterday said that they were ready to hold peace talks with the Afghan government.
“Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, adding that the first round of talks would be held in Doha, Qatar.
Shaheen said that the Taliban delegation would be led by Abbas Stanekzai, who was the group’s chief negotiator in talks with Washington ahead of the February agreement.
Additional reporting by AFP
