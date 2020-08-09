World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOMALIA

Car bomb kills eight

A car bomb yesterday exploded at the gates of a military base in Mogadishu, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 14 others, with the toll expected to rise, police said. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility through its radio arm, Andalus. The group often targets military sites in the capital and controls large parts of southern and central Somalia, with little sign of being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Colonel Ahmed Muse said the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

CHINA

Canadian sentenced

The government on Friday sentenced another Canadian to death on drugs charges, the second in two days to be handed the punishment, as tensions soar between Beijing and Ottawa. The Foshan Intermediate People’s Court in the southern province of Guangdong said Ye Jianhui had been sentenced for trafficking and manufacturing drugs, and would have all his assets confiscated. According to the state-run Global Times, authorities seized more than 217kg of white crystals containing MDMA from Ye and five others in 2016. The rest of the group were also sentenced, with one other receiving a death sentence, while the others were given lesser punishments. It comes a day after a court in the provincial capital Guangzhou handed a death sentence to Canadian national Xu Weihong on a charge of making drugs. Last year, China also sentenced two other Canadians to death on drug trafficking charges.

UNITED STATES

Man caught after 40 years

A man who in 1974 escaped from a Colorado prison was found living under an alias in a small town in northern New Mexico after the Denver police officer he shot decades ago helped track him down, authorities said. Luis Archuleta, 77, also known as Larry Pusateri, was arrested on Wednesday in Espanola, New Mexico, where he had been living under the name Ramon Montoya for about 40 years, the FBI said in a statement. Archuleta was accused in 1971 of shooting Daril Cinquanta, who had pulled over Archuleta to check his identification, KMGH-TV reported. Cinquanta, who since retired and started his own private investigation company, never stopped looking for Archuleta, KUSA-TV said. “Forty-six years later, and out of the clear blue I get a phone call. Well, this person gives me his address and his alias,” Cinquanta said. A federal court issued a new arrest warrant and Archuleta was apprehended in the town about 32km north of Santa Fe. “I would love to sit down and talk to him,” Cinquanta said. “He may or may not talk to me. Who knows?”

UNITED STATES

Falwell in underwear uproar

The president and chancellor of the conservative evangelical Liberty University has been forced to take an “indefinite leave of absence” after he shared a photo of himself with his pants unzipped to reveal his underwear. Jerry Falwell Jr, a prominent backer of US President Donald Trump and one of the US’ most powerful evangelical leaders, was accused of hypocrisy after posting the photo to Instagram this week. Liberty University, based in Virginia, has strict rules over dress code and social activities. In a statement on Friday, the university said its executive committee requested that Falwell take a leave from his posts.