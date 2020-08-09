SOMALIA
Car bomb kills eight
A car bomb yesterday exploded at the gates of a military base in Mogadishu, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding 14 others, with the toll expected to rise, police said. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility through its radio arm, Andalus. The group often targets military sites in the capital and controls large parts of southern and central Somalia, with little sign of being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Colonel Ahmed Muse said the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.
CHINA
Canadian sentenced
The government on Friday sentenced another Canadian to death on drugs charges, the second in two days to be handed the punishment, as tensions soar between Beijing and Ottawa. The Foshan Intermediate People’s Court in the southern province of Guangdong said Ye Jianhui had been sentenced for trafficking and manufacturing drugs, and would have all his assets confiscated. According to the state-run Global Times, authorities seized more than 217kg of white crystals containing MDMA from Ye and five others in 2016. The rest of the group were also sentenced, with one other receiving a death sentence, while the others were given lesser punishments. It comes a day after a court in the provincial capital Guangzhou handed a death sentence to Canadian national Xu Weihong on a charge of making drugs. Last year, China also sentenced two other Canadians to death on drug trafficking charges.
UNITED STATES
Man caught after 40 years
A man who in 1974 escaped from a Colorado prison was found living under an alias in a small town in northern New Mexico after the Denver police officer he shot decades ago helped track him down, authorities said. Luis Archuleta, 77, also known as Larry Pusateri, was arrested on Wednesday in Espanola, New Mexico, where he had been living under the name Ramon Montoya for about 40 years, the FBI said in a statement. Archuleta was accused in 1971 of shooting Daril Cinquanta, who had pulled over Archuleta to check his identification, KMGH-TV reported. Cinquanta, who since retired and started his own private investigation company, never stopped looking for Archuleta, KUSA-TV said. “Forty-six years later, and out of the clear blue I get a phone call. Well, this person gives me his address and his alias,” Cinquanta said. A federal court issued a new arrest warrant and Archuleta was apprehended in the town about 32km north of Santa Fe. “I would love to sit down and talk to him,” Cinquanta said. “He may or may not talk to me. Who knows?”
UNITED STATES
Falwell in underwear uproar
The president and chancellor of the conservative evangelical Liberty University has been forced to take an “indefinite leave of absence” after he shared a photo of himself with his pants unzipped to reveal his underwear. Jerry Falwell Jr, a prominent backer of US President Donald Trump and one of the US’ most powerful evangelical leaders, was accused of hypocrisy after posting the photo to Instagram this week. Liberty University, based in Virginia, has strict rules over dress code and social activities. In a statement on Friday, the university said its executive committee requested that Falwell take a leave from his posts.
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete