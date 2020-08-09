Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff notorious for his abusive policing and hardline anti-immigration tactics, has lost his bid to win back the post he held for 24 years.
An early supporter of US President Donald Trump and proponent of the racist theory that former US president Barack Obama was not born in the US, Arpaio lost the Republican primary for Maricopa county sheriff to a former aide, Jerry Sheridan.
Sheridan is to face off against Democrat Paul Penzone in the November elections.
Photo: Reuters
This is Arpaio’s second failed attempt to return to politics since Trump pardoned him in 2017, months after he was convicted of criminal contempt of court for contravening a judge’s order to stop racially profiling Latinos.
In 2018, he finished last in a three-way race for a US Senate nomination in Arizona. This latest defeat likely signals an end to the 88-year-old’s political career, but Sheridan, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, has promised to carry on Arpaio’s legacy of harsh, anti-immigrant policing.
Arpaio’s legacy also lives on in Trump.
“Sheriff Joe” was a precursor to Trump, Chuck Coughlin, a Republican consultant in Arizona, said in an interview.
Arpaio, who called himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” became infamous for his reality star showmanship and anti-immigration crackdowns long before Trump.
“He birthed that nationalism narrative that Trump is now using,” Coughlin said.
As the sheriff of Phoenix from 1992 through 2016, Arpaio created the “Tent City” jail that he compared with a concentration camp, where inmates were forced to work in chain gangs in Arizona’s 49°C heat.
His department racked up US$147m in taxpayer-funded legal bills, and botched the investigations of more than 400 sex crime complaints, but he is most well-known nationally for his anti-immigration tactics.
Embracing a national program that allowed his officers to act as immigration agents, he invited camera crews along on raids. A federal judge in 2013 found that his department racially profiled Latinos, and his traffic patrols targeted immigrants.
Voters eventually tired of his hardline tactics and voted him out in 2016. His campaign this year vastly outspent Sheridan’s, but to no avail.
Although Sheridan has vowed to carry on some of Arpaio’s signature policies if elected, he has said he would do so without bombast and theatrics.
Sheridan, like Arpaio, was found guilty of civil contempt of court for disobeying an order to stop racial profiling, but was not charged criminal contempt.
Penzone, who unseated Arpaio in 2016, is still regarded as the favored candidate in November. Political strategists believe that Arpaio’s fall from power in Arizona could foretell Trump’s fate in November.
Arpaio’s nationalism, as well as Arizona’s infamous “show me your papers” law, which gave law enforcement sweeping powers to target Latinos, galvanized a generation of progressive activists, many of whom have been elected to serve into local and state office.
“The state is becoming more diverse, and it’s becoming more Latino — and it’s becoming younger,” said Marisa Franco, the cofounder of the social justice advocacy group Mijente, in an interview. “It awakened an electorate that’s, I think, more justice-minded.”
Moderate Republicans are also disassociating from the diehard nationalism that Arpaio — and Trump — represent, Coughlin said.
“All of our research shows that a majority of Republicans want real immigration reform,” he said. “[Trump has] a weapon in a way that doesn’t appeal to most Arizonans.”
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete