Notorious ex-sheriff loses bid to win back seat

CAREER OVER? Joe Arpaio lost the Republican primary to his former aide Jerry Sheridan, who has pledged to continue Arpaio’s legacy of anti-immigrant policing if voted in

Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff notorious for his abusive policing and hardline anti-immigration tactics, has lost his bid to win back the post he held for 24 years.

An early supporter of US President Donald Trump and proponent of the racist theory that former US president Barack Obama was not born in the US, Arpaio lost the Republican primary for Maricopa county sheriff to a former aide, Jerry Sheridan.

Sheridan is to face off against Democrat Paul Penzone in the November elections.

Then-Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, joins then-US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Jan. 26, 2016. Photo: Reuters

This is Arpaio’s second failed attempt to return to politics since Trump pardoned him in 2017, months after he was convicted of criminal contempt of court for contravening a judge’s order to stop racially profiling Latinos.

In 2018, he finished last in a three-way race for a US Senate nomination in Arizona. This latest defeat likely signals an end to the 88-year-old’s political career, but Sheridan, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, has promised to carry on Arpaio’s legacy of harsh, anti-immigrant policing.

Arpaio’s legacy also lives on in Trump.

“Sheriff Joe” was a precursor to Trump, Chuck Coughlin, a Republican consultant in Arizona, said in an interview.

Arpaio, who called himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” became infamous for his reality star showmanship and anti-immigration crackdowns long before Trump.

“He birthed that nationalism narrative that Trump is now using,” Coughlin said.

As the sheriff of Phoenix from 1992 through 2016, Arpaio created the “Tent City” jail that he compared with a concentration camp, where inmates were forced to work in chain gangs in Arizona’s 49°C heat.

His department racked up US$147m in taxpayer-funded legal bills, and botched the investigations of more than 400 sex crime complaints, but he is most well-known nationally for his anti-immigration tactics.

Embracing a national program that allowed his officers to act as immigration agents, he invited camera crews along on raids. A federal judge in 2013 found that his department racially profiled Latinos, and his traffic patrols targeted immigrants.

Voters eventually tired of his hardline tactics and voted him out in 2016. His campaign this year vastly outspent Sheridan’s, but to no avail.

Although Sheridan has vowed to carry on some of Arpaio’s signature policies if elected, he has said he would do so without bombast and theatrics.

Sheridan, like Arpaio, was found guilty of civil contempt of court for disobeying an order to stop racial profiling, but was not charged criminal contempt.

Penzone, who unseated Arpaio in 2016, is still regarded as the favored candidate in November. Political strategists believe that Arpaio’s fall from power in Arizona could foretell Trump’s fate in November.

Arpaio’s nationalism, as well as Arizona’s infamous “show me your papers” law, which gave law enforcement sweeping powers to target Latinos, galvanized a generation of progressive activists, many of whom have been elected to serve into local and state office.

“The state is becoming more diverse, and it’s becoming more Latino — and it’s becoming younger,” said Marisa Franco, the cofounder of the social justice advocacy group Mijente, in an interview. “It awakened an electorate that’s, I think, more justice-minded.”

Moderate Republicans are also disassociating from the diehard nationalism that Arpaio — and Trump — represent, Coughlin said.

“All of our research shows that a majority of Republicans want real immigration reform,” he said. “[Trump has] a weapon in a way that doesn’t appeal to most Arizonans.”