World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Beer named ‘pubic hair’

The Hell’s Basement brewery in Canada called its New Zealand pale ale Huruhuru, while a shop in Wellington also used the Maori language to unwittingly name its outlet after pubic hair. “Some people call it appreciation, I call it appropriation,” Maori exponent and TV personality Te Hamua Nikora wrote on Facebook, saying that he had contacted the businesses to inform them of their mistake. “If you are selling leather, call it leather, don’t call it pubic hair unless you are selling pubic hair and don’t call beer pubic hair unless you make it with pubic hair.”

AUSTRALIA

Stranded sailors stall vessels

Demanding to be repatriated, seafarers who have been stuck at sea beyond their original contracts aboard the Conti Stockholm, the Ben Rinnes and the Unison Jasper are blocking berths in the ports of Fremantle, Geelong and Newcastle, respectively, the International Transport Workers’ Federation said, adding that the crews are within their rights to refuse to sail. Port and border restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 have left about 250,000 seafarers stuck at increasing risk of physical and mental exhaustion, the International Chamber of Shipping said.

UNITED STATES

Power cut for house parties

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that starting yesterday evening, police could request that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power disconnect service to houses and businesses within 48 hours, as the city cracks down on house parties following reports of hundreds of people gathering in breach of virus regulations. “These large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the hills,” Garcetti said, adding that the events can become “superspreaders” as bars and nightlife in the city remain shut. Garcetti cited a gathering on Monday at a mansion in the Beverly Crest neighborhood where hundreds of people appeared to have partied without masks or social distancing. Helicopter news footage showed a DJ on a balcony, people crowded around a pool, and a food truck and dozens of vehicles on the long driveway. That party ended in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two other people.

UNITED STATES

Tunnel ‘most sophisticated’

An incomplete tunnel found stretching from San Luis, Arizona, to a Mexican neighborhood had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring and a rail system, authorities said on Thursday. “This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in US history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl Landrum, acting chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector. An investigation found the tunnel late last month.