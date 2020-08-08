NEW ZEALAND
Beer named ‘pubic hair’
The Hell’s Basement brewery in Canada called its New Zealand pale ale Huruhuru, while a shop in Wellington also used the Maori language to unwittingly name its outlet after pubic hair. “Some people call it appreciation, I call it appropriation,” Maori exponent and TV personality Te Hamua Nikora wrote on Facebook, saying that he had contacted the businesses to inform them of their mistake. “If you are selling leather, call it leather, don’t call it pubic hair unless you are selling pubic hair and don’t call beer pubic hair unless you make it with pubic hair.”
AUSTRALIA
Stranded sailors stall vessels
Demanding to be repatriated, seafarers who have been stuck at sea beyond their original contracts aboard the Conti Stockholm, the Ben Rinnes and the Unison Jasper are blocking berths in the ports of Fremantle, Geelong and Newcastle, respectively, the International Transport Workers’ Federation said, adding that the crews are within their rights to refuse to sail. Port and border restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 have left about 250,000 seafarers stuck at increasing risk of physical and mental exhaustion, the International Chamber of Shipping said.
UNITED STATES
Power cut for house parties
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that starting yesterday evening, police could request that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power disconnect service to houses and businesses within 48 hours, as the city cracks down on house parties following reports of hundreds of people gathering in breach of virus regulations. “These large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the hills,” Garcetti said, adding that the events can become “superspreaders” as bars and nightlife in the city remain shut. Garcetti cited a gathering on Monday at a mansion in the Beverly Crest neighborhood where hundreds of people appeared to have partied without masks or social distancing. Helicopter news footage showed a DJ on a balcony, people crowded around a pool, and a food truck and dozens of vehicles on the long driveway. That party ended in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two other people.
UNITED STATES
Tunnel ‘most sophisticated’
An incomplete tunnel found stretching from San Luis, Arizona, to a Mexican neighborhood had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring and a rail system, authorities said on Thursday. “This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in US history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl Landrum, acting chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector. An investigation found the tunnel late last month.
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete