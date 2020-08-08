A former senior Saudi intelligence official said in a US lawsuit on Thursday that the country’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman tried to have him assassinated in 2018, just weeks after dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey.
Saad Aljabri said that the prince sent a “hit squad” to Canada, where he lives in exile, to kill him in the same way that Khashoggi was allegedly murdered by the prince’s agents in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.
“To fulfil his murderous desire, Defendant bin Salman has personally orchestrated an attempted extrajudicial killing of Dr. Saad, an attempt that remains ongoing,” Aljabri charged in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington.
Aljabri said that the prince wants him dead because he is close to rival Prince Mohammad bin Nayef.
Aljabri was abroad in June 2017 when Prince Mohammad bin Salman seized power in the palace, removing Mohammad bin Nayef as crown prince and placing him under house arrest.
After his children in Riyadh were hit with travel restrictions, Aljabri refused entreaties to return and moved to Canada where a son lives.
Thirteen days after Khashoggi’s murder, a team from what Aljabri called in the lawsuit Prince Mohammad’s “personal mercenary group, the Tiger Squad,” arrived in Canada.
The team, he claimed, included forensic specialists and equipment similar to the group that dismembered Khashoggi’s body.
He said Canadian security became suspicious and disrupted the plot, but that efforts to kill him continue.
In March, his two children in Saudi Arabia were taken away and have not been heard from.
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete