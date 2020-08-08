Ex-Saudi spy says crown prince ordered him killed

AFP, WASHINGTON





A former senior Saudi intelligence official said in a US lawsuit on Thursday that the country’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman tried to have him assassinated in 2018, just weeks after dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey.

Saad Aljabri said that the prince sent a “hit squad” to Canada, where he lives in exile, to kill him in the same way that Khashoggi was allegedly murdered by the prince’s agents in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

“To fulfil his murderous desire, Defendant bin Salman has personally orchestrated an attempted extrajudicial killing of Dr. Saad, an attempt that remains ongoing,” Aljabri charged in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington.

Aljabri said that the prince wants him dead because he is close to rival Prince Mohammad bin Nayef.

Aljabri was abroad in June 2017 when Prince Mohammad bin Salman seized power in the palace, removing Mohammad bin Nayef as crown prince and placing him under house arrest.

After his children in Riyadh were hit with travel restrictions, Aljabri refused entreaties to return and moved to Canada where a son lives.

Thirteen days after Khashoggi’s murder, a team from what Aljabri called in the lawsuit Prince Mohammad’s “personal mercenary group, the Tiger Squad,” arrived in Canada.

The team, he claimed, included forensic specialists and equipment similar to the group that dismembered Khashoggi’s body.

He said Canadian security became suspicious and disrupted the plot, but that efforts to kill him continue.

In March, his two children in Saudi Arabia were taken away and have not been heard from.