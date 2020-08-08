Lebanon leaders face rage, calls for reform after blast

A CORRUPT SYSTEM: ‘We can’t bear more than this. This is it. The whole system has got to go,’ 30-year-old Mohammad Suyur said of the Lebanese government

AFP, BEIRUT





Lebanon’s leadership faced growing rage after a massive explosion laid waste to large parts of central Beirut, with security forces firing tear gas at demonstrations late on Thursday as international leaders called for reform.

Shock has turned to anger in a traumatized nation where at least 149 people died and more than 5,000 were injured in Tuesday’s colossal explosion of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse.

To many Lebanese, it was tragic proof of the rot at the core of their governing system, which has failed to halt the deepest economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war and has plunged millions into poverty.

Protesters chant against the government in Beirut on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

State media late on Thursday reported that security forces fired tear gas in central Beirut to disperse dozens of anti-government demonstrators enraged by the blast.

Some in the small protest were wounded, the National News Agency reported.

Earlier, visiting French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to lead international emergency relief efforts and organize an aid conference in the coming days, promising that “Lebanon is not alone.”

However, he said that the country — already in desperate need of a multibillion-dollar bailout and hit by political turmoil since October last year — would “continue to sink” unless it implements urgent reforms.

The IMF, whose talks with Lebanon started in May, but have since stalled, said that it was “essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms.”

The IMF urged Lebanon — which is seeking more than US$20 billion in external funding and now faces billions more in disaster costs — “to put in place a meaningful program to turn around the economy” following Tuesday’s disaster.

Compounding their woes, Lebanon recorded 255 COVID-19 cases on Thursday — its highest single-day infection tally — after the blast upended a planned lockdown.

Even as they counted their dead, many Lebanese were consumed with anger over the blast.

“We can’t bear more than this. This is it. The whole system has got to go,” 30-year-old Mohammad Suyur said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Lebanese President Michel Aoun have promised to put the culprits responsible for the disaster behind bars.

A military prosecutor announced that 16 port staff had been detained over the blast, but trust in institutions is low and few hold out hope for an impartial inquiry.

Amid the fury and gloom, the explosion’s aftermath has also yielded countless uplifting examples of spontaneous solidarity.

Businesses swiftly posted offers to repair doors, paint damaged walls or replace shattered windows for free.

Lebanon’s diaspora, believed to be nearly three times the country’s 5 million population, has rushed to launch fundraisers and wire money to loved ones.

In Beirut, volunteers handled much of the cleanup.

Husam Abu Nasr, a 30-year-old volunteer, said: “We don’t have a state to take these steps, so we took matters into our own hands.”