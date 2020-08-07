UNITED STATES
Storm death toll rises
At least nine people have been killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the east coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina. The sound of generators and chainsaws punctuated the sunrise in New Jersey on Wednesday, where more than 1 million homes and businesses were without electricity. A five-year-old girl had gone missing from her Philadelphia-area home during the height of the storm on Tuesday and was found dead on Wednesday. Authorities said that she was probably swept away by floodwaters in a creek behind her house.
UNITED STATES
Quantum education pushed
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Wednesday said that the administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a national education partnership to expand access to K12 quantum information science education with major companies and research institutions. The National Science Foundation is to give US$1 million to quantum information science education, it said.
SINGAPORE
Artificial skin developed
Researchers have developed “electronic skin” capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation that they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain. Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin is about about 1cm2 and carries 100 sensors.
INDIA
Hospital fire kills eight
A fire yesterday killed eight people with COVID-19 at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, officials said. Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit and it was extinguished in half an hour, fire officer Yusuf Khan said. Gujarat government official Rajiv Kumar Gupta told reporters that a short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire.
SOUTH KOREA
Rescue workers killed
Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing yesterday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, amid heavy rain across the Korean Peninsula. Three rescue boats were trying to free a police boat stuck in wire by a dam near Chuncheon when they overturned and were swept over the dam, Yonhap reported.
NEW ZEALAND
ATM bombing fails
Two people tried to blast open a shopping mall ATM using seven homemade pipe bombs early yesterday, police said. The attempt failed after only one of the bombs exploded and a second partially detonated before the suspects ran away, police said. The ATM was only slightly damaged and no cash was stolen. A military bomb disposal team was called to the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton and disposed of the five unexploded bombs.
MEXICO
Howler monkeys found
An attempt on Wednesday by three people to smuggle two howler monkeys was undone when the protected animals locked in a suitcase began emitting their piercing cries. The National Guard said that officers stopped a car for a traffic infraction near Lake Bacalar in Quintana Roo State and heard “strange noises” coming from the suitcase. The monkeys were handed over to environmental authorities, and the three suspects were turned over to prosecutors.
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
The Australian government yesterday said that it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with media businesses fair pay for news content. In releasing a draft of a mandatory code of conduct, Canberra aims to succeed where other nations have failed in making tech firms pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Google and Facebook would be the first platforms targeted by the proposed legislation, but others could follow. “It’s about a fair go for Australian news media businesses, it’s about ensuring that we have increased competition, increased consumer protection and a sustainable
SURGE CONTINUES: India recorded its steepest spike of more than 57,000 new virus cases in 24 hours, as Vietnam went from no virus deaths to reporting three South Korean prosecutors yesterday arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the government’s COVID-19 response after thousands of worshipers were infected in February and March. Prosecutors in the central city of Suwon have been questioning 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, over charges that the church hid some members and underreported gatherings to avoid broader quarantines. The Suwon District Court granted prosecutors’ request to arrest Lee over concerns that he could temper with evidence. Lee and his church have steadfastly denied the accusations, saying they are