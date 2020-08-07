World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Storm death toll rises

At least nine people have been killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the east coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina. The sound of generators and chainsaws punctuated the sunrise in New Jersey on Wednesday, where more than 1 million homes and businesses were without electricity. A five-year-old girl had gone missing from her Philadelphia-area home during the height of the storm on Tuesday and was found dead on Wednesday. Authorities said that she was probably swept away by floodwaters in a creek behind her house.

UNITED STATES

Quantum education pushed

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Wednesday said that the administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a national education partnership to expand access to K12 quantum information science education with major companies and research institutions. The National Science Foundation is to give US$1 million to quantum information science education, it said.

SINGAPORE

Artificial skin developed

Researchers have developed “electronic skin” capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation that they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain. Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin is about about 1cm2 and carries 100 sensors.

INDIA

Hospital fire kills eight

A fire yesterday killed eight people with COVID-19 at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, officials said. Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit and it was extinguished in half an hour, fire officer Yusuf Khan said. Gujarat government official Rajiv Kumar Gupta told reporters that a short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire.

SOUTH KOREA

Rescue workers killed

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing yesterday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, amid heavy rain across the Korean Peninsula. Three rescue boats were trying to free a police boat stuck in wire by a dam near Chuncheon when they overturned and were swept over the dam, Yonhap reported.

NEW ZEALAND

ATM bombing fails

Two people tried to blast open a shopping mall ATM using seven homemade pipe bombs early yesterday, police said. The attempt failed after only one of the bombs exploded and a second partially detonated before the suspects ran away, police said. The ATM was only slightly damaged and no cash was stolen. A military bomb disposal team was called to the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton and disposed of the five unexploded bombs.

MEXICO

Howler monkeys found

An attempt on Wednesday by three people to smuggle two howler monkeys was undone when the protected animals locked in a suitcase began emitting their piercing cries. The National Guard said that officers stopped a car for a traffic infraction near Lake Bacalar in Quintana Roo State and heard “strange noises” coming from the suitcase. The monkeys were handed over to environmental authorities, and the three suspects were turned over to prosecutors.