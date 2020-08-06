World News Quick Take

Agencies





COLOMBIA

Uribe put in house arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday placed Senator Alvaro Uribe, a former president, under house arrest as he faces charges of fraud and witness tampering. The court said in a statement that Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, would be detained at home “and from there can mount his defense with all the guarantees of due process.” The court held a hearing into his case, in which Uribe is accused of using his position as a senator to tamper with a witness. “Being deprived of my freedom is very sad for me, my wife, my family and for the Colombians who still think I did something good for the homeland,” Uribe wrote on Twitter.

MEXICO

Gunmen target paper’s office

Unidentified assailants on Tuesday opened fire on the offices of a newspaper in the city of Iguala, two days after a journalist from another outlet was killed there along with a policeman protecting him. The prosecutors’ office in the southern state of Guerrero said that nobody was injured in the attack, which affected the facade of the offices. The paper, Diario de Iguala, said that nobody was working at the offices because of a COVID-19 lockdown. The paper said in a statement that it does not publish stories on crime and violence, topics that sometimes anger gangs, but added that it had been forced by economic circumstances to handle printing jobs for other papers. “We energetically condemn the attack on the Diario de Iguala. Guaranteeing freedom of expression and social peace is the Mexican government’s priority,” Secretary of the Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero wrote on Twitter. On Sunday, journalist Pablo Morrugares and a police officer guarding him were at a restaurant when they were killed in a hail of bullets from a passing vehicle. Morrugares was director of the P.M Noticias Guerrero Web site, which frequently reports on the gang violence.

KENYA

Locust battle progress touted

Only two of the 29 counties in the nation that were overrun by swarms of desert locusts still have the pests, according to the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). “In the coming days, that will drop to one county and within three weeks Kenya should be free of large-scale infestations altogether,” said Cyril Ferrand, FAO Resilience Team leader for east Africa. The FAO would maintain surveillance to reduce the risk of re-infestation toward the end of the year, a statement on its Web site said. Efforts would focus on Turkana, where the most recent swarms have been, Ferrand said. Ethiopia has not been so lucky. It has a second generation breeding, has been partly re-infested by swarms from Kenya and is under threat from new arrivals from Yemen, Ferrand said. While there is progress in Somalia, reproduction is expected in the north of the country and summer locust breeding is anticipated in the Sudan and western Eritrea, he said.

SRI LANKA

Parliamentary elections held

Voters yesterday cast their ballots in parliamentary elections as the ruling Rajapaksa brothers seek a fresh mandate. The elections had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but got under way at 7am. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are seeking a two-thirds majority to roll back constitutional changes introduced by the previous administration that limit the president’s powers. Analysts expect them to easily secure a majority in the 225-seat parliament.