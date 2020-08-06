COLOMBIA
Uribe put in house arrest
The Supreme Court on Tuesday placed Senator Alvaro Uribe, a former president, under house arrest as he faces charges of fraud and witness tampering. The court said in a statement that Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, would be detained at home “and from there can mount his defense with all the guarantees of due process.” The court held a hearing into his case, in which Uribe is accused of using his position as a senator to tamper with a witness. “Being deprived of my freedom is very sad for me, my wife, my family and for the Colombians who still think I did something good for the homeland,” Uribe wrote on Twitter.
MEXICO
Gunmen target paper’s office
Unidentified assailants on Tuesday opened fire on the offices of a newspaper in the city of Iguala, two days after a journalist from another outlet was killed there along with a policeman protecting him. The prosecutors’ office in the southern state of Guerrero said that nobody was injured in the attack, which affected the facade of the offices. The paper, Diario de Iguala, said that nobody was working at the offices because of a COVID-19 lockdown. The paper said in a statement that it does not publish stories on crime and violence, topics that sometimes anger gangs, but added that it had been forced by economic circumstances to handle printing jobs for other papers. “We energetically condemn the attack on the Diario de Iguala. Guaranteeing freedom of expression and social peace is the Mexican government’s priority,” Secretary of the Interior Olga Sanchez Cordero wrote on Twitter. On Sunday, journalist Pablo Morrugares and a police officer guarding him were at a restaurant when they were killed in a hail of bullets from a passing vehicle. Morrugares was director of the P.M Noticias Guerrero Web site, which frequently reports on the gang violence.
KENYA
Locust battle progress touted
Only two of the 29 counties in the nation that were overrun by swarms of desert locusts still have the pests, according to the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). “In the coming days, that will drop to one county and within three weeks Kenya should be free of large-scale infestations altogether,” said Cyril Ferrand, FAO Resilience Team leader for east Africa. The FAO would maintain surveillance to reduce the risk of re-infestation toward the end of the year, a statement on its Web site said. Efforts would focus on Turkana, where the most recent swarms have been, Ferrand said. Ethiopia has not been so lucky. It has a second generation breeding, has been partly re-infested by swarms from Kenya and is under threat from new arrivals from Yemen, Ferrand said. While there is progress in Somalia, reproduction is expected in the north of the country and summer locust breeding is anticipated in the Sudan and western Eritrea, he said.
SRI LANKA
Parliamentary elections held
Voters yesterday cast their ballots in parliamentary elections as the ruling Rajapaksa brothers seek a fresh mandate. The elections had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but got under way at 7am. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are seeking a two-thirds majority to roll back constitutional changes introduced by the previous administration that limit the president’s powers. Analysts expect them to easily secure a majority in the 225-seat parliament.
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
WARNINGS OVER COMPLACENCY: The curves of new infections in numerous countries is climbing, while others see the the first new infections in months Spikes in COVID-19 infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region might be over the worst, with Australia and India yesterday reporting record daily infections, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian nations had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the coronavirus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. “We’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. Australia recorded its
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
The Australian government yesterday said that it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with media businesses fair pay for news content. In releasing a draft of a mandatory code of conduct, Canberra aims to succeed where other nations have failed in making tech firms pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Google and Facebook would be the first platforms targeted by the proposed legislation, but others could follow. “It’s about a fair go for Australian news media businesses, it’s about ensuring that we have increased competition, increased consumer protection and a sustainable