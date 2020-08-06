The challenge to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has only increased, Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido said on Tuesday as the administration of US President Donald Trump vowed its continued recognition of the opposition leader as the nation’s interim president, even if his coalition loses control of the Venezuelan Congress — its last major stronghold.
Major parties in the opposition led by Guaido have announced plans to boycott upcoming congressional elections, accusing Maduro’s government of hijacking the process.
Their decision not to participate throws into question their legitimacy after their terms end in January next year.
Photo: AFP
However, Elliott Abrams, the US Department of State’s top official on Venezuela, told the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that nothing Maduro does will alter the position held by the US and dozens of other nations about Venezuela’s legitimate leadership.
“In our view the constitutional president of Venezuela today and after Jan. 5, 2021, is Juan Guaido,” Abrams said.
Maduro “will not change the legal status for many countries around the world — and especially for us,” he said.
Maduro’s government has scheduled a Dec. 6 election for a new National Assembly, which is now controlled by the opposition.
As the body’s leader, Guaido last year claimed the nation’s presidency, saying that Maduro’s re-election had been fraudulent, in part because top opposition figures were banned from running.
Speaking with reporters in Caracas in a virtual interview, Guaido said that boycotting the congressional elections is justified because the conditions set by Maduro’s government eroded the electoral process beyond the 2018 presidential election — which the opposition also rejected.
“Look, we’re fighting here for democracy,” Guaido said, calling Maduro an “authoritarian dictator” responsible for “genocide” and “trafficking” in gold and drugs at Venezuela’s expense.
“The fight we’re waging in Venezuela rises from the legitimacy of our constitution,” he said.
He offered no new strategy for toppling the Venezuelan leader beyond relying on international pressure and sanctions to further isolate Maduro.
The US is among more than 50 nations that have recognized Guaido as interim leader, saying that Venezuela’s presidency is vacant because Maduro’s rule is illegitimate.
However, 18 months since Guaido took the leadership in the campaign to force the president out, Maduro remains in control with backing from key international allies like Russia, China, Cuba and Iran. He also is supported by Venezuela’s military.
US lawmakers questioning Abrams criticized how the US handled efforts to help Venezuela cast off Maduro’s authoritative government and return the once-wealthy oil nation to democratic rule.
“Our Venezuela policy over the last year-and-a-half has been an unmitigated disaster,” US Senator Chris Murphy said. “If we aren’t honest about that, then we can’t self-correct.”
Murphy said that the US policy has allowed Maduro to label Guaido an “American patsy” while hardening Russian and Cuban backing of Maduro.
Guaido said he is confident that Venezuela’s opposition has bipartisan support in the US and the international community to overthrow Maduro.
Abrams said it is possible to create change in the South American nation.
“The best thing to do would be a bipartisan expression that this policy is not going to change,” Abrams said, adding that sanctions and criminal prosecutions are necessary.
“We’re going to stay with it, so this is going to keep on going year after year until this regime is replaced,” he said.
