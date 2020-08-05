World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Company to appeal ruling

Nippon Steel Corp yesterday said that it would appeal a South Korean court ruling that allows for a seizure of its assets — the latest development in a case that has inflamed tensions between Tokyo and Seoul. The South Korean Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Nippon Steel to pay 100 million won (US$83,800) each to four South Koreans as compensation for forced labor during World War II, angering Tokyo, which has said the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty and that the ruling violated international law. Starting midnight yesterday, the Pohang branch of the Daegu District Court has gained the right to start procedures to auction off some of Nippon Steel’s stake in a joint venture with POSCO, South Korean media have reported.

AFGHANISTAN

Forces retake prison

Militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group stormed a prison in the country’s east in a day-long siege that left at least 39 people dead, including the assailants, and freed nearly 400 of their fighters before security forces restored order, a government official said on Monday. The attack underscored that the IS affiliate in the country is still a formidable presence, and it highlighted the challenges ahead as US and NATO forces begin to withdraw following Washington’s peace deal with the Taliban. The peace accord aims to recruit the Taliban to battle the militants from the IS, which US officials have told reporters is Americans’ biggest foe in Afghanistan. The Taliban and the IS affiliate are staunch rivals. At least 10 of the dead were IS militants involved in the assault to free their comrades from the prison in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province, provincial council member Ajmal Omar said.

UNITED STATES

Court probes bodycam leak

A Minnesota court is investigating how the British newspaper the Daily Mail obtained police body-camera footage showing the arrest and death of George Floyd on May 25. The paper on Monday published parts of videos from two Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest. A Hennepin County judge last month allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment, but has not yet ruled on a motion by a coalition of news organizations seeking public access to the videos. The paper said the videos were leaked to DailyMail.com.

UNITED STATES

Telehealth services expand

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order expanding access to telehealth services for 57 million people in under-served rural areas and elsewhere, after virtual visits soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump said the order would ensure that telehealth services expanded during the pandemic remain in place even after the public health emergency ends. He also directed the Department of Health and Human Services to cut regulatory burdens and develop a new payment model that allows rural providers to waive some existing Medicare rules and ensure more predictable financial payments.

UNITED STATES

Aid for trafficking survivors

The Trump administration is awarding more than US$35 million in Department of Justice grants to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The funds are being provided by the Office for Victims of Crime within the department’s Office of Justice Programs and are to be shared by 73 organizations in 33 states to provide anywhere from six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors, the White House said. The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

UNITED STATES

New wall contract awarded

A construction company whose chief executive has made direct appeals on Fox News to build Trump’s border wall won another major contract on Monday, this time for nearly US$300 million of new barriers in south Texas. Fisher Industries was awarded a US$289 million contract for 27km in Laredo, a border city next to the Rio Grande. The announcement came the same day as a court-ordered inspection of a 4.83km section of private border wall Fisher built further down the Rio Grande that has partially collapsed to due to land erosion.

UNITED STATES

Score hurt as balloons crash

Three sightseeing balloons crashed on Monday in a popular Wyoming tourist destination, injuring as many as 20 people in what one passenger called a terrifying few minutes. The balloons, owned by the same tour operator, went down separately near Jackson Hole and did not crash into each other, Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said. The exact cause was under investigation, but the weather was apparently a factor, he said. “I couldn’t believe how beautiful everything was,” passenger Clinton Phillips told local media. “And then we were in hell a few minutes later. It was crazy... It was lifting us up and slamming us back down again.” Another balloon carrying 12-year-old Robert Krayevski and his family was dragged across a field and crashed into a fence. “Our captain fell off while we were in it,” Krayevski said.