The exclusive group of film journalists that awards the Golden Globes was accused on Monday of sabotaging non-members while gorging on lavish perks and unparalleled access to Hollywood stars.
An anti-trust lawsuit filed against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said the organization illegally monopolized entertainment reporting in Los Angeles while creating near-impossible barriers to entry for new members.
“All year long, HFPA members enjoy all-expenses-paid trips to film festivals around the world where the studios treat them lavishly and accommodate their every desire,” the suit brought in federal court in Los Angeles by Norwegian entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa said.
Photo: AFP
“Qualified applicants for admission to the HFPA are virtually always rejected because the majority of its 87 members are unwilling to share or dilute the enormous economic benefits they receive as members,” it adds.
The HFPA wields considerable power due to the Golden Globes, yet its membership is shrouded in mystery.
Although some members work for well-respected foreign media outlets, many are freelancers writing for obscure publications.
The lawsuit details instances of members being wined and dined by Hollywood studios, including a Disney press trip to a five-star hotel in Singapore last year.
“The studios, of course, resent having to lavish enormous sums of money on, and being required to cater to, the desires of a few dozen aging journalists who are regularly heard snoring through screenings, but given the importance of the Golden Globes, they see no way to end the farce,” the lawsuit states.
Flaa applied for membership in 2018 and last year, but was rejected both times.
In her lawsuit, she accuses rival Scandinavian journalists of blocking her entry even though she is qualified to join according to the association’s criteria.
Flaa says the group’s exclusionary practices are inconsistent with its status as a tax-exempt organization, which she says obligates it to protect the interests of all foreign entertainment reporters in southern California, whether members or not.
Any foreign journalist seeking entry must be sponsored by two HFPA members, and a newcomer’s application can be rejected if one member vetoes it.
The association, which has yet to be served with the complaint, denied the allegations and accused Flaa of “ongoing attempts to shake down the HFPA.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
