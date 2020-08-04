World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Interior minister hospitalized

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases in the South Asian nation climbed above 1.7 million. Shah said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that his health was fine, but was getting hospitalized on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who have come in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested. India has the most confirmed cases after the US and Brazil — and one of the world’s fastest-growing epidemics, adding more than 50,000 cases each day. Shah was present at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi on Wednesday last week, the Hindustan Times reported, although strict social distancing measures were observed.

UNITED STATES

Birx warns of ‘new phase’

The nation has entered a “new phase” of the pandemic, White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx said on Sunday, with rural areas just as threatened as major cities. Local virus mitigation procedures were starting to work, but “what we are seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx told CNN’s State of the Union. “It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas,” she added. Sticking to health and safety guidelines — such as wearing a mask, maintaining personal hygiene and observing social distancing — was crucial, she said. As of Sunday, the country had tallied more than 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 154,834 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

GERMANY

Ex-pope ‘extremely frail’

Former pope Benedict XVI became seriously ill after visiting his sick brother in Germany in June and is “extremely frail,” a report in yesterday’s edition of the Passauer Neue Presse said. Benedict, 93, is suffering from erysipelas of the face, a virus that causes a facial rash and episodes of severe pain, the newspaper reported, citing the former pope’s biographer, Peter Seewald. “The Pope emeritus is now extremely frail,” it said. “His thinking and his memory are quick, but his voice is hardly audible at the moment,” it said. The former pontiff, whose original name is Joseph Ratzinger, lives in a small former monastery inside the Vatican.

SRI LANKA

‘Smuggler’ cat escapes

A cat detained at the nation’s main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs has escaped, reports said yesterday. The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said. He said nearly 2g of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat’s neck. However, it escaped on Sunday from a prison room where it was kept, the Aruna newspaper said. There was no immediate comment from prison authorities.

AUSTRALIA

Tourist hit by whale’s tail

A tourist snorkeling off the northwest coast was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being struck by a whale, medics said yesterday. The woman was exploring near the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef in the Indian Ocean when she was struck by the tail of one of the giant creatures. St John Ambulance service told reporters that it transferred the woman to a remote airport for evacuation and emergency treatment in Perth. Other reports said she was struck by a whale shark, which can reach a length of 15m.