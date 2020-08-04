INDIA
Interior minister hospitalized
Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases in the South Asian nation climbed above 1.7 million. Shah said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that his health was fine, but was getting hospitalized on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who have come in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested. India has the most confirmed cases after the US and Brazil — and one of the world’s fastest-growing epidemics, adding more than 50,000 cases each day. Shah was present at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi on Wednesday last week, the Hindustan Times reported, although strict social distancing measures were observed.
UNITED STATES
Birx warns of ‘new phase’
The nation has entered a “new phase” of the pandemic, White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx said on Sunday, with rural areas just as threatened as major cities. Local virus mitigation procedures were starting to work, but “what we are seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx told CNN’s State of the Union. “It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas,” she added. Sticking to health and safety guidelines — such as wearing a mask, maintaining personal hygiene and observing social distancing — was crucial, she said. As of Sunday, the country had tallied more than 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 154,834 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
GERMANY
Ex-pope ‘extremely frail’
Former pope Benedict XVI became seriously ill after visiting his sick brother in Germany in June and is “extremely frail,” a report in yesterday’s edition of the Passauer Neue Presse said. Benedict, 93, is suffering from erysipelas of the face, a virus that causes a facial rash and episodes of severe pain, the newspaper reported, citing the former pope’s biographer, Peter Seewald. “The Pope emeritus is now extremely frail,” it said. “His thinking and his memory are quick, but his voice is hardly audible at the moment,” it said. The former pontiff, whose original name is Joseph Ratzinger, lives in a small former monastery inside the Vatican.
SRI LANKA
‘Smuggler’ cat escapes
A cat detained at the nation’s main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs has escaped, reports said yesterday. The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said. He said nearly 2g of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat’s neck. However, it escaped on Sunday from a prison room where it was kept, the Aruna newspaper said. There was no immediate comment from prison authorities.
AUSTRALIA
Tourist hit by whale’s tail
A tourist snorkeling off the northwest coast was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being struck by a whale, medics said yesterday. The woman was exploring near the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef in the Indian Ocean when she was struck by the tail of one of the giant creatures. St John Ambulance service told reporters that it transferred the woman to a remote airport for evacuation and emergency treatment in Perth. Other reports said she was struck by a whale shark, which can reach a length of 15m.
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
WARNINGS OVER COMPLACENCY: The curves of new infections in numerous countries is climbing, while others see the the first new infections in months Spikes in COVID-19 infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region might be over the worst, with Australia and India yesterday reporting record daily infections, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian nations had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the coronavirus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. “We’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. Australia recorded its
The Australian government yesterday said that it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with media businesses fair pay for news content. In releasing a draft of a mandatory code of conduct, Canberra aims to succeed where other nations have failed in making tech firms pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Google and Facebook would be the first platforms targeted by the proposed legislation, but others could follow. “It’s about a fair go for Australian news media businesses, it’s about ensuring that we have increased competition, increased consumer protection and a sustainable
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged