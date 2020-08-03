World News Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Lawmaker accused of rape

A lawmaker and former minister from the ruling Conservative Party has been arrested after a parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control, according to reports on Saturday. The politician was not named, but the Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it had begun an investigation. “On Friday, 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault,” the statement said. “A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, 1 August on suspicion of rape. He has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-August,” it said.

AUSTRALIA

Whales surprise swimmers

A humpback whale calf, closely followed by its mother, yesterday came within meters of surfers and swimmers at Manly Beach, north of Sydney. It is unusual to see a whale calf so early in the year in Sydney. One board rider, Josh, told the Guardian Australia that he had never seen a whale, particularly a calf, come so close to the beach at Manly. “There was a bit of pointing going on and I looked round and the little one was just there,” Josh said. “Then mum came in pretty quick smart, I think when she realized how close people were.”

IRAN

US-based ‘terrorist’ nabbed

The government on Saturday said that it had arrested the head of a US-based “terrorist group” accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and planning other attacks. “Jamshid Sharmahd, who was leading armed and sabotage operations inside Iran, is now in the powerful hands” of the country’s security forces, state television said, citing a Ministry of Intelligence statement. It did not elaborate on where or when the alleged leader of the opposition royalist group known as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar (Farsi for “Thunder”), was detained.

UNITED STATES

Convention to be private

The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. While Trump last month called off the public components of the convention in Florida, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24 to formally vote to make Trump the Republican standard-bearer once more. If the Republican decision stands, it would mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

AFGHANISTAN

Ranking extremist killed

The National Directorate of Security on Saturday said that it has killed a high-ranking official with an Islamic State affiliate in an operation in the country’s east. The directorate said in a statement that Assadullah Orakzai was an intelligence leader for the Islamic State and that special forces killed him near Jalalabad. Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against military and civilian targets in the country. Last week, a UN report said the country saw a 13 percent drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence in the first six months of the year, compared with the same period last year.