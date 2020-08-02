UNITED STATES
Jail escapees caught
Two county jail escapees, including a murder suspect, have been arrested after breaking out of the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early on Friday by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th-floor cell, authorities said. Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, was found and arrested on Friday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City by city police and marshals, jail spokesman Mac Mullings said. Mullings said that Robledo was arrested in a neighborhood where he might have family living. Robledo and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, Mullings said.
RUSSIA
Rapper’s widow charged
Investigators on Friday charged a rapper’s widow with his murder after discovering his dismembered body. Investigators said they on Wednesday found fragments of the body of Ukrainian rapper Alexander Yushko, who performed under the stage name Andy Cartwright, in an apartment in Saint Petersburg. “The wife of the victim has been detained. She has now been charged,” it said in a statement, adding that the charge was murder. Marina Kokhal, Yushko’s wife, said that she cut up his body after he died from a drug overdose because she wanted to protect his reputation, local media reported, citing sources close to the investigation.
UNITED STATES
Court pulls death sentence
A federal appeals court on Friday threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases. A three-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260. “But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution,” Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote in the ruling, more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.
NIGERIA
Ten killed in boat incident
Ten people were killed, five rescued and four went missing when a passenger boat capsized in Lagos, a government agency said yesterday. The boat was heading to Badagry from the Kirikiri area of the city late on Wednesday when it sank in heavy currents, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said in a statement. It said that most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets, contrary to maritime safety regulations. “LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to marine police for further investigation and sanctions,” it said.
PAKISTAN
Several die in border clash
Several people were killed in clashes between border forces and crowds trying to cross into Afghanistan for the Muslim Eid al-Adha, officials said on Friday. Differing accounts emerged from Kabul and Islamabad, with each nation blaming the other for Thursday’s incident on the Pakistani side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing. Afghan officials accused Pakistan of firing shells and gunfire across the border into a crowd of civilians, killing 15 people, while Islamabad said Afghan forces opened fire first.
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
WARNINGS OVER COMPLACENCY: The curves of new infections in numerous countries is climbing, while others see the the first new infections in months Spikes in COVID-19 infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region might be over the worst, with Australia and India yesterday reporting record daily infections, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian nations had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the coronavirus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. “We’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. Australia recorded its
BEIJING REACTS: China announced that Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain would be suspended after those nations acted earlier New Zealand yesterday announced that it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The move came after China passed sweeping new security legislation for the territory. New Zealand is the final member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance to take such action after the Australia, Britain, Canada and the US previously announced similar measures. New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said that the new legislation goes against commitments China made to the international community. “New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China,” Peters said. Moreover, Wellington would treat military and technology exports to