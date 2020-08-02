World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Jail escapees caught

Two county jail escapees, including a murder suspect, have been arrested after breaking out of the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City early on Friday by using sheets tied together to climb down the outside of the building from a 12th-floor cell, authorities said. Pablo Robledo, 34, who was being held on a first-degree murder charge, was found and arrested on Friday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City by city police and marshals, jail spokesman Mac Mullings said. Mullings said that Robledo was arrested in a neighborhood where he might have family living. Robledo and his cellmate escaped by breaking a window of their cell and climbing down, Mullings said.

RUSSIA

Rapper’s widow charged

Investigators on Friday charged a rapper’s widow with his murder after discovering his dismembered body. Investigators said they on Wednesday found fragments of the body of Ukrainian rapper Alexander Yushko, who performed under the stage name Andy Cartwright, in an apartment in Saint Petersburg. “The wife of the victim has been detained. She has now been charged,” it said in a statement, adding that the charge was murder. Marina Kokhal, Yushko’s wife, said that she cut up his body after he died from a drug overdose because she wanted to protect his reputation, local media reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

UNITED STATES

Court pulls death sentence

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases. A three-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260. “But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution,” Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote in the ruling, more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.

NIGERIA

Ten killed in boat incident

Ten people were killed, five rescued and four went missing when a passenger boat capsized in Lagos, a government agency said yesterday. The boat was heading to Badagry from the Kirikiri area of the city late on Wednesday when it sank in heavy currents, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said in a statement. It said that most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets, contrary to maritime safety regulations. “LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to marine police for further investigation and sanctions,” it said.

PAKISTAN

Several die in border clash

Several people were killed in clashes between border forces and crowds trying to cross into Afghanistan for the Muslim Eid al-Adha, officials said on Friday. Differing accounts emerged from Kabul and Islamabad, with each nation blaming the other for Thursday’s incident on the Pakistani side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing. Afghan officials accused Pakistan of firing shells and gunfire across the border into a crowd of civilians, killing 15 people, while Islamabad said Afghan forces opened fire first.