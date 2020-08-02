Doctors in the Philippines yesterday appealed to the government to reimpose tighter movement restrictions in the area around Manila as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
The heads of about 40 medical societies called on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to bring back to Metro Manila strict community quarantine for two weeks to ease a rise in infections and allow health workers to recover from exhaustion.
“Healthcare workers are united in sounding a distressed signal,” Jose Santiago, president of Philippine Medical Association, said. “Our healthcare system has been overwhelmed.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Doctors also want the Philippine Department of Health to be the lead agency in the fight against the pandemic and not leave its implementation to local government units.
Duterte on Friday kept the area around the capital under a more relaxed general community quarantine while imposing localized lockdowns on villages with high infection rates.
He said that Filipinos may return to their normal lives by December amid global progress in the search for a vaccine.
The Department of Health on Friday said there were 4,063 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase, bringing the total to 93,354 — the second-largest number of infections in Southeast Asia.
Even as Manila and the surrounding area have the highest number of active virus cases, more businesses including gyms and drive-in cinemas have been allowed to reopen.
Philippine Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez said the economy has started to recover and that consumers must start spending.
The continued spread means preventive measures are not effective and a two-week “time out” would allow authorities to come up with a comprehensive plan, Philippine College of Physicians vice president Maricar Limpin said.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the strict lockdown in Metro Manila had served its purpose and other strategies need to be identified, including “stringent enforcement of minimum public health standards, massive targeted testing, intensified tracing and quarantine of close contacts.”
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
WARNINGS OVER COMPLACENCY: The curves of new infections in numerous countries is climbing, while others see the the first new infections in months Spikes in COVID-19 infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region might be over the worst, with Australia and India yesterday reporting record daily infections, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian nations had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the coronavirus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. “We’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. Australia recorded its
BEIJING REACTS: China announced that Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain would be suspended after those nations acted earlier New Zealand yesterday announced that it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The move came after China passed sweeping new security legislation for the territory. New Zealand is the final member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance to take such action after the Australia, Britain, Canada and the US previously announced similar measures. New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said that the new legislation goes against commitments China made to the international community. “New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China,” Peters said. Moreover, Wellington would treat military and technology exports to