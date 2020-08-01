World News Quick Take

FIJI

First virus death reported

The government yesterday announced its first COVID-19 death, but health officials assured people in the Pacific island nation that it was not the precursor to a major outbreak. Minister for Health and Medical Services Ifereimi Waqainabete said the victim was a 66-year-old man who tested positive after returning from India, where he had undergone surgery for a long-standing heart condition. “Sadly, despite the best efforts of our healthcare professionals, this gentleman passed away yesterday in the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital due to complications from COVID-19,” Waqainabete told reporters. He said the man was one of nine active cases who had been held in quarantine since they were repatriated from India on July 1. Before then, Fiji had enjoyed a spell of four weeks virus-free, after the 18 cases it had previously recorded all recovered.

PUERTO RICO

Hurricane on path to US

New Hurricane Isaias early yesterday kept on a path expected to take it to the US east coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 130kph early yesterday and was centered about 70km southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, the US National Hurricane Center said. On Thursday, while still a tropical storm, Isaias knocked out power, toppled trees and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people were rescued from floodwaters and one person remained missing. Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were left without power and water.

NEW ZEALAND

Military misled public: report

The military misled government ministers and the public for years over civilian casualties in an operation in Afghanistan in 2010, investigators concluded in a report released yesterday. Operation Burnham, carried out by New Zealand troops and allied forces in Afghanistan’s Tirgiran Valley on Aug. 21-22, 2010, resulted in civilian casualties, according to the book Hit & Run by Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson. The New Zealand Defence Force said for years reports of civilian casualties were baseless, but yesterday Defence Force Chief Air Marshal Kevin Short said there had been “organizational and administrative failings.” The investigators said in the report it was likely a girl died as a result of the operation. At least seven men were killed, three of whom were identified as insurgents, and there was evidence linking two others to the insurgent group, the report said. The enquiry was unable to determine whether the two other people killed were insurgents or civilians. At least six civilians were wounded.