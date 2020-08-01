FIJI
First virus death reported
The government yesterday announced its first COVID-19 death, but health officials assured people in the Pacific island nation that it was not the precursor to a major outbreak. Minister for Health and Medical Services Ifereimi Waqainabete said the victim was a 66-year-old man who tested positive after returning from India, where he had undergone surgery for a long-standing heart condition. “Sadly, despite the best efforts of our healthcare professionals, this gentleman passed away yesterday in the isolation ward at Lautoka hospital due to complications from COVID-19,” Waqainabete told reporters. He said the man was one of nine active cases who had been held in quarantine since they were repatriated from India on July 1. Before then, Fiji had enjoyed a spell of four weeks virus-free, after the 18 cases it had previously recorded all recovered.
PUERTO RICO
Hurricane on path to US
New Hurricane Isaias early yesterday kept on a path expected to take it to the US east coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 130kph early yesterday and was centered about 70km southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, the US National Hurricane Center said. On Thursday, while still a tropical storm, Isaias knocked out power, toppled trees and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people were rescued from floodwaters and one person remained missing. Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were left without power and water.
NEW ZEALAND
Military misled public: report
The military misled government ministers and the public for years over civilian casualties in an operation in Afghanistan in 2010, investigators concluded in a report released yesterday. Operation Burnham, carried out by New Zealand troops and allied forces in Afghanistan’s Tirgiran Valley on Aug. 21-22, 2010, resulted in civilian casualties, according to the book Hit & Run by Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson. The New Zealand Defence Force said for years reports of civilian casualties were baseless, but yesterday Defence Force Chief Air Marshal Kevin Short said there had been “organizational and administrative failings.” The investigators said in the report it was likely a girl died as a result of the operation. At least seven men were killed, three of whom were identified as insurgents, and there was evidence linking two others to the insurgent group, the report said. The enquiry was unable to determine whether the two other people killed were insurgents or civilians. At least six civilians were wounded.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It