The EU on Thursday imposed its first-ever sanctions over cyberattacks, targeting alleged Russian military agents, Chinese spies and a North Korean firm.
The six people and three groups hit with sanctions include Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.
The sanctions “are a travel ban and asset freeze to natural persons, and an asset freeze to entities or bodies. It is also prohibited to directly or indirectly make funds available to listed individuals and entities or bodies,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.
Four Russians identified as GRU members were accused of trying to hack the Wi-Fi network of the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which probed the use of chemical weapons in Syria.
The 2018 attack, which a leading US cybersecurity expert said involved a rare physical visit to the group’s facilities, was foiled by Dutch authorities.
The GRU was also sanctioned for “NotPetya,” which targeted companies that do business with Ukraine and caused billions of dollars in damage globally, and cyberattacks on Ukraine’s power grid in 2015 and 2016.
The two sanctioned Chinese were accused of involvement in “Operation Cloud Hopper,” which the EU said hit companies on six continents, including Europe, through cloud services providers and “gained unauthorized access to commercially sensitive data, resulting in significant economic loss.”
One of the two, Zhang Shilong (張士龍), was indicted in the US in December 2018 for his alleged role in the operation, which US authorities said at the time targeted a wide array of industries, including aviation, biotechnology, and satellite and maritime technology.
Also sanctioned by the EU was the Chinese company Huaying Haitai Science and Technology Development Co, listed as Zhang’s employer.
The North Korean firm sanctioned was Chosun Expo Joint Venture, also known as Korea Expo Joint Venture, which the EU said backed cyberattacks, including “WannaCry,” the hacking of Sony Pictures, and robberies from Vietnamese and Bangladeshi banks.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It