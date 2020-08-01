India’s COVID-19 lockdown made little difference to Bollywood superstars, but for the industry’s vast army of low-paid, unskilled workers it meant unemployment, hunger and homelessness — with no end in sight even as filming gradually resumes.
Fahim Shaikh used to earn 800 rupees (US$11) a day as a “spot boy” on sets, doing odd jobs such as making tea. When Bollywood hit pause in March, the 23-year-old could no longer pay his rent.
“I just wandered up and down, asking strangers for help and sleeping outside cafes,” Shaikh said.
Photo: AFP
Like many starry-eyed newcomers, he traveled to Mumbai in pursuit of an acting career, before his dreams gave way to the pressures of the daily grind in India’s most expensive city.
The hugely successful Hindi movie industry is tentatively coming back to life, but with strict rules including curbs on the number of people allowed on set.
Jobs for people such as Shaikh are now few and far between.
“I am ready to do anything, I desperately need work,” he said.
The lockdown cast a spotlight on India’s extreme inequality, with well-heeled citizens able to hibernate safely at home while watching shocking scenes of a huge exodus of migrant workers play out on their TV and smartphone screens.
That chasm between the haves and have-nots is perhaps even more pronounced in Bollywood, where jet-setting megastars rub shoulders with tens of thousands of extras, spot boys and other junior crew members, who exist on the margins of the glamorous industry.
“The spot boys are considered the littlest players, till food arrives late on a set,” actress Richa Chadha wrote on a blog highlighting the “disastrous” effects of the lockdown.
During her half-century stint as an extra, Sayeda Mumani has worked alongside virtually every major actor, from 1970s matinee idol Rajesh Khanna to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
In a good month, the 68-year-old scraped together about 14,000 rupees, but her income dried up after filming came to a standstill.
Unlike the younger Shaikh — who has few industry contacts — Mumani’s long association with leading studios meant that she could count on at least a little help, with top actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan sending her grocery vouchers and cash, but relying on the piecemeal generosity of individuals has severe limitations, as Mumani found out, when mounting medical and household expenses left her with a debt of 100,000 rupees.
“I feel so useless and helpless,” she said.
Despite generating billions of US dollars in revenue, the world’s most prolific movie industry has no established scheme to protect its most vulnerable members.
The vast majority of the industry’s workers lack access to medical insurance or pension plans.
Director Anubhav Sinha, who paid salaries to his production staff and offered financial aid to other crew members during the lockdown, said the absence of a safety net was because the industry’s workforce is largely freelance.
“My employees ... comprise about 10 percent of the entire size of my film unit. Ninety percent are freelancers, who work on the production and then move on,” Sinha said.
While the industry is home to multiple unions, they lack the deep pockets to look after their members, Cine & TV Artists Association senior joint secretary Amit Behl said.
The association, which has more than 9,000 members, including top stars, had to request donations to support actors who “are virtually living hand to mouth,” Behl said.
“We produce twice the content of other filmmaking countries, but we are not structured,” he said.
Furthermore, he warned that fresh restrictions, which include a ban on filming crowd scenes, hiring large crews or actors older than 65, meant that the crisis was set to worsen, leaving workers such as Mumani fearing for their future.
“We can’t carry on like this,” she said, bursting into tears. “I feel like I am dying already.”
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It