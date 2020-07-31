World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Site in Maddie case searched

Police on Wednesday completed a search of a plot of land in connection with the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann, but did not say what, if anything, they had found to resolve the years-old mystery. Officers used sniffer dogs and an excavator as they dug up the site in the city of Hannover, with several police vehicles parked around a cordoned-off area. The sky above the plot was declared a no-fly zone, the Hannoversche Allgemeine newspaper reported. Bild reported that police unearthed the foundations of an old building, along with a cellar, which an unnamed neighbor said was part of a building that had stood there long before the suspect Christian B took over the plot.

UNITED KINGDOM

New MI6 head appointed

The government on Wednesday appointed the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s political director as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6. Richard Moore, who served as British ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017, was named to succeed Alex Younger as the head of the foreign intelligence agency. Moore previously held senior roles in MI6, which he first joined in 1987. He has also been deputy national security adviser in the Cabinet Office and been posted in Vietnam, Pakistan and Malaysia. Moore, a father of two, was born in Libya and speaks fluent Turkish. His official biography says that his interests “include golf, hiking, scuba diving, Turkish carpets and porcelain, and visiting historical sites.”

CANADA

PM Trudeau to testify

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday was to appear before parliament to deliver testimony about his awarding of a lucrative government contract to an organization that had previously paid members of his family. Both of the main opposition parties on Wednesday again called on Trudeau, who heads a minority government, to resign.

UNITED STATES

Testing halted for storm

Florida was to close its COVID-19 testing centers yesterday as authorities battened down for a storm. Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to hit the state by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center said. Authorities said that they would respond by closing all COVID-19 test sites from 5pm yesterday until further notice. “All sites have free-standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured,” state emergency management officials said in a statement.

MEXICO

Family sues drug cartel

Family members of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community who were killed in Mexico have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Juarez drug cartel of carrying out the attack in retribution for their public criticism and protests against the cartel. A lawyer for the family members said that they are suing to show that the Juarez cartel was responsible for the slaughter on Nov. 4 last year and to seek damages. Mexican prosecutors have identified more than 40 suspects in the attack. It was not clear if representatives of the cartel would appear in court to defend the lawsuit. Adrian LeBaron Soto, whose daughter Maria Rhonita LeBaron was killed, said in a statement: “We will no longer be silent victims.”

NEW ZEALAND

Royal albatross seeks name

A royal albatross chick whose life has attracted millions of views on a live YouTube channel has found fame, but no name. Its keepers are seeking to change that, as the seven-month-old female prepares to leave the nest for a journey that is to take her away for the next four years. Name ideas have been flowing in for the “gangly adolescent,” including “Ashley Bloomfield” — the director-general of health credited with helping guide the country through the COVID-19 pandemic — and the ever-present theme of “Chicky McChickface,” in tribute to the famed “Boaty McBoatface” campaign. The albatross has lived her entire life on Pukekura Head on the Otago Peninsula, but is soon to head off on a journey to South America.

JAPAN

Restaurant blast kills one

An explosion at a hotpot restaurant yesterday killed one person and injured more than a dozen, media reported. The Onyasai Restaurant in Fukushima was undergoing repairs, said the owner, casual dining group Colowide, which operates a chain of the restaurants. The company issued a statement apologizing to the victims and said that it is working with authorities to determine the cause. Media showed footage of the restaurant reduced to a shell, with windows shattered in nearby buildings. Twitter users in the area said that they heard a loud bang at the time of the explosion and could smell gas.

INDIA

Office converted to ward

A businessman who recovered from COVID-19 has converted his office into an 85-bed facility to provide free treatment for the poor. With public hospitals struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kadar Shaikh last month spent 20 days in a private clinic in Surat — and was horrified by the bill. “The cost of treatment at a private hospital was huge. How could poor people afford such treatment?” the property developer said. Once back on his feet, Shaikh secured approval from local authorities to convert his 2,800m2 office premises.

PAKISTAN

Defendant gunned down

A man facing charges of blasphemy was on Wednesday shot dead in court as he awaited the start of his hearing, police said. Tahir Ahmad Nasim, 47, was a member of a persecuted sect whose faith has been deemed heretical because they challenge the succession of the Prophet Mohammed. He had been escorted into court by police in Peshawar when a man opened fire with a pistol. The victim died on the spot, while his 24-year-old attacker was arrested. “He was killed by a young man inside the court while waiting his turn to appear before the judge,” official Misal Khan said.

GAMBIA

President self-isolates

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday went into self-isolation, his office said, after the nation’s vice president tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on social media, Barrow’s office said that the president would self-isolate for two weeks, with immediate effect. “The public is reminded that the coronavirus is real and exists in the Gambia,” the statement said. It added that citizens should wear masks and practice social distancing. Health authorities in the former British colony of about 2 million people have recorded 326 COVID-19 to date, with eight fatalities, but there are fears that the country is ill-equipped for a large outbreak.