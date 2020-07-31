The Mexican Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an injunction that ordered Veracruz state to remove articles from its criminal code that criminalize abortion.
Anti-abortion groups celebrated the decision, while feminist organizations said that the court had used technicalities to dodge the issue.
In Mexico, abortion in the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy is allowed only in Mexico City and the southern state of Oaxaca.
Photo: Reuters
However, federal law allows abortion in situations where the woman was raped.
The case before the Supreme Court centered on an injunction granted in Veracruz that ordered the state legislature to remove articles from its criminal code that criminalized abortion and limited access to it in cases of rape.
Women’s groups said that if the Supreme Court upheld the injunction, they could have used a similar tactic in other states that have not changed state legislation to be in line with federal abortion law.
The justices on Wednesday voted four to one that the Veracruz legislature had not failed to act on the federal government’s instruction, because there was already law on the subject.
The dissenting judge argued that current Veracruz law runs against the dignity and health of women, and international conventions signed by Mexico.
Veracruz law only allows abortion in the case of rape, requires an existing police report and only within 90 days.
Veronica Cruz, a lawyer and director of nonprofit organization Las Libres, said that the case before the court was “not going to decriminalize abortion, nor declare unconstitutional abortion as a crime.”
