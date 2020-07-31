Seven babies this week were stillborn in one night at a major Zimbabwean hospital because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to a nurses’ strike, doctors said on Wednesday, as a dispute over working conditions is crippling hospitals.
Nurses last month went on strike nationwide demanding salaries in US dollars, which the government has said it cannot afford.
That has left government hospitals with skeleton staff, and doctors and senior nurses stretched at a time when the country is grappling with rising COVID-19 cases.
Out of eight pregnant women who on Monday night underwent caesarean sections at Sally Mugabe Hospital, the biggest in the country, only one successfully delivered a baby, three doctors who work in the maternity and pediatric units said.
“This was preventable. Some ruptured their uterus because nobody was there to monitor them — so when interventions were made, it was to save the mother,” one of the doctors said, declining to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
Another doctor said that fresh stillbirths — meaning a baby that dies during labor or delivery — were just a window into the state of Zimbabwe’s public hospitals, which have become “dysfunctional and a death trap to citizens.”
Expecting mothers are spending hours sleeping on benches or the floor in the cold before they are attended to, as smaller clinics that usually absorb some patients are closed due to the strike, piling pressure on major hospitals, doctors said.
The Zimbabwe’s Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said that the situation in hospitals is “beyond dire.”
“Simply put, unborn children and mothers are dying daily, or suffering from the repercussions of inadequate care,” the organization said in a statement.
The situation could worsen as an ultimatum for higher pay issued by senior doctors expired on Wednesday without a resolution.
The doctors have said that they would also go on strike.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, wrote on Twitter: “When the true story gets known, many shall be shocked.”
