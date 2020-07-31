A Japanese court on Wednesday for the first time recognized people exposed to radioactive “black rain” that fell after the 1945 US atomic attack on Hiroshima as atomic bomb survivors, ordering the city and the prefecture to provide the same government medical benefits as given to other survivors.
The Hiroshima District Court said that all 84 plaintiffs — who were outside of a zone previously set by the government to designate where radioactive rain fell — also developed radiation-induced illnesses and should be certified as atomic bomb victims.
All of the plaintiffs are older than their late 70s, with some in their 90s.
Photo: AP
The landmark ruling comes a week before the city marks the 75th anniversary of the US bombing.
The US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people and almost destroying the entire city.
The plaintiffs were in areas northwest of ground zero, where radioactive black rain fell after the bomb was dropped.
The plaintiffs have developed illnesses such as cancer and cataracts linked to radiation after they were exposed to black rain — not only that which fell, but also by taking water and food in the area contaminated with radiation.
They filed the lawsuit after Hiroshima city and prefectural officials rejected their request to expand the zone to cover their areas, where black rain also fell.
In Wednesday’s ruling, the court said that the plaintiffs’ argument about their black rain exposure was reasonable and that their medical records showed that they have health problems linked to radiation exposure.
One of the plaintiffs, Minoru Honke, who was exposed to black rain at the age of four, said that more than a dozen people died during the trial.
“I want to tell them that we won,” he said.
Osamu Saito, a doctor who has examined atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima, welcomed the ruling for considering the survivors’ welfare based on an assumption that anyone who was in these areas and hit by the rain could have been affected by radiation.
Earlier in the day, dozens of plaintiffs walked into the Hiroshima court in the rain, showing a banner that read: “Certificates to all ‘black rain’ victims.”
As soon as the ruling was issued, lawyers for the plaintiffs ran out of the court, showing a banner that read: “Full victory,” and their supporters applauded and cheered.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the government would closely examine the ruling, and respond after consulting with related government agencies and Hiroshima officials.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It