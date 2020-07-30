World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Rescuers sent to care homes

The government has sent defense and emergency medical teams, usually deployed to disaster zones, to care homes for older people in Melbourne to help contain the country’s worst outbreak of COVID-19. A spike in community transmission in the most populous southeast states of Victoria and New South Wales has alarmed health officials and the government, who fear a second wave just as the country was reopening. Care homes are at the center of the Victoria outbreak, with 804 active COVID-19 cases linked to the homes, including workers, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. “The most tragic part of this outbreak is there have been 49 deaths in aged care. That is a terrible tragedy and there will be more,” Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters. At one facility, several residents were on Tuesday transferred to hospital by helicopter and army medics were sent in to cover staff who are self-isolating.

INDIA

Half of poor had virus: study

More than half of the people living in the slums of Mumbai have had COVID-19, a city-commissioned study released on Tuesday said. Blood tests on 6,936 randomly selected people conducted by the Mumbai City Government found that 57 percent of slum-dwellers and 16 percent of non-slum residents had virus antibodies. The survey results suggested asymptomatic infections were “likely to be a high proportion of all infections” and also indicated that the virus death rate was likely to be “very low,” the study said. The Mumbai survey came a week after an antibody study commissioned by the government suggested that almost a quarter of people in the capital New Delhi have had the virus.

LEBANON

Children are starving: charity

Close to 1 million people in Beirut can no longer afford basic necessities and children are likely to starve to death this year, the charity Save The Children said yesterday. The group said that 910,000 people, more than half of them children, in the Greater Beirut area no longer have sufficient amounts of food because of the economic crisis. “We will start seeing children dying from hunger before the end of the year,” said Jad Sakr, acting country director of Save the Children in Lebanon. “This crisis hits everybody — Lebanese families, Palestinian and Syrian refugees alike,” Sakr added. The charity recounted the case of a young Syrian mother living in southern Lebanon whose nine-year-old daughter offered to sell tissues on the highway so that her siblings would not starve.

UNITED STATES

Envoy to Zimbabwe a ‘thug’

The government summoned Zimbabwe’s ambassador in Washington after a ruling-party official called the US envoy to the African nation a “thug.” Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front spokesman Patrick Chinamasa on Monday threatened to expel US Ambassador Brian Nichols. “If he continues engaging in acts of mobilizing and funding disturbances, coordinating violence and training insurgents, our leadership will not hesitate to give him marching orders,” Chinamasa told reporters in Harare. “Diplomats should not behave like thugs, and Brian Nichols is a thug.” Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy said that the government summoned the Zimbabwean ambassador to explain the comments.

JORDAN

Hundreds ill from bad meals

A mass food poisoning has sickened at least 700 people and killed a child, all of whom ate cut-price shawarma from a restaurant outside Amman, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The owner of the restaurant selling the rotisserie meat and bread snacks in Baqa’a district northwest of Amman has been arrested, media reported. “A five-year-old boy died of massive poisoning,” the ministry said, adding that at least 100 people had been hospitalized by Tuesday morning before the number reached 700 by yesterday morning. “Laboratory tests carried out by specialized investigation teams from the General Food and Drug Administration showed bacteria in the meat and poultry,” it said. A special offer of a shawarma meal for 1 Jordanian dinar (about US$1.4), or about half the usual price, had sparked an influx to the restaurant.

FRANCE

Migrants’ camp dismantled

Police yesterday dismantled a migrants’ campsite in Aubervilliers, northeast of Paris, amid mounting pressure for the government to demonstrate a tough stance on illegal immigration. On Twitter, police said that they had started to clear the site, which BFM TV said was home to at least 1,500 migrants.

MALTA

Rescued group tests positive

Sixty-five migrants who were in a group of 94 people rescued at sea and brought to shore on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry for Health said on Tuesday. It was the single largest cluster of positive cases detected on the island since the first case came to light on March 7. The ministry said 85 of the migrants had been tested so far.

UNITED STATES

Shooting suspect arrested

A man who shot and wounded two demonstrators at a Colorado protest on Saturday last week after he apparently aimed at a Jeep driving toward protesters has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, authorities said. Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora said Samuel Young, 23, was arrested on Monday after authorities made public a picture of a person of interest in the case and sought help from the public to identify him. Witnesses said the shooter seemed to be aiming at the Jeep as it drove toward the demonstrators. Young was to appear in court yesterday.

ECUADOR

Hundreds wait for tests

Hundreds of people with breathing problems waited for hours in long lines on Tuesday seeking medical attention and COVID-19 tests. Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed for weeks in Quito, with waits of up to four hours before they can undergo clinical examinations and a quick test. Minister of Health Juan Carlos Zevallos said Quito is “in a critical situation.” Infections have escalated since authorities decided to loosen social isolation measures at the beginning of last month and eased up even more earlier this month.

MEXICO

Drug lord builds own clinic

One of the nation’s most wanted drug lords, El Mencho, has reportedly built his own hospital in the western state of Jalisco. Citing intelligence reports, El Universal newspaper said the 54-year-old head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel — whose name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes — built a clinic in El Alcihuatl, about 250km southwest of Guadalajara. He reportedly has kidney disease, but does not like to leave his stronghold.