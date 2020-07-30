The Turkish parliament yesterday passed a controversial bill that gives the government greater control of social media, the official Anadolu news agency reported.
Under the new law, social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter must ensure that they have local representatives in Turkey and comply with court orders over the removal of certain content — or face heavy fines.
Critics are concerned about the legislation’s effects on freedom of speech.
Photo: Reuters
The law targets social networks with more than 1 million unique visits per day and says that servers with Turkish users’ data must be stored in Turkey.
It was submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its nationalist partner the Nationalist Action Party, which have a majority in the parliament, and passed after debate that began on Tuesday and continued into yesterday.
Human rights groups and the opposition are worried over what they call the erosion of freedom of expression in Turkey, with thousands of people subject to criminal proceedings for “insulting” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media.
They have said that increased control of social media would also limit Turkish access to independent or critical information in a country where the news media is in the hands of government-friendly businesspeople or controlled by the state.
“Why now?” said Yaman Akdeniz, professor at Istanbul’s Bilgi University and a cyberrights expert. “While print and broadcast media platforms are already under government control, social networks are relatively free. Social networks have become one of the few spaces for free and effective expression in Turkey.”
Human Rights Watch (HRW) expressed concern that the law would enable the government to control social media, to get content removed at will and to arbitrarily target individual users.
“Social media is a lifeline for many people who use it to access news, so this law signals a new dark era of online censorship,” HRW deputy program director Tom Porteous said in a statement before the legislation passed.
Erdogan earlier this month vowed to tighten control over social media after saying that “dark hearted” users insulted Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Berat Albayrak and his wife, Esra, the president’s daughter, following the birth of their fourth child.
Erdogan is not a fan of social media despite a large following on various platforms, including Twitter.
The Turkish president once compared social media platforms to a “murderer’s knife.”
