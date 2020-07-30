Two teenage girls from India have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope, an Indian space education institute said on Monday.
The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about 1 million years’ time, said Space India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.
“I look forward to ... when we will get a chance to name the asteroid,” Vaidehi Vekariya said, adding that she wants to become an astronaut when she is older.
The asteroid, currently called HLV2514, can be officially christened only after NASA confirms its orbit, a Space India spokeswoman said.
Radhika Lakhani, the other student, said she was working hard on her education.
“I don’t even have a TV at home, so that I can concentrate on my studies,” she said.
Asteroids and comets pose a potential threat to Earth, and scientists discover thousands of them each year.
The two girls, who hail from the western Indian city of Surat, discovered the object as part of an asteroid search campaign conducted by Space India along with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a NASA-affiliated citizen scientist group.
IASC director Patrick Miller confirmed the discovery, according to an e-mail from him to the girls seen by reporters.
The girls used specialized software to analyze the images snapped by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, and made the discovery last month, Space India said.
The institute is among the few private space education initiatives in India, a country known for championing low-cost space technology, which has spurred missions to the moon and Mars.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”