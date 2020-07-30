Australian outback pub bans misbehaving emus

AP, CANBERRA





An Australian outback pub has banned emus for “bad behavior” and erected barriers to prevent the large, flightless birds from creating havoc inside.

Locals and tourists have long been bemused by the antics of the birds eager to steal food from people in Yaraka, a remote desert outpost in southeastern Queensland with a permanent population of 18.

However, things took an intolerable turn last week when two birds, named Carol and Kevin, discovered that they could climb the front stairs of the Yaraka Hotel, said Chris Gimblett, who runs the town’s only pub.

A three-year-old emu named Carol on July 5 is pictured Yaraka, Australia, where she earlier this month was involved in “bad behavior” at the local pub. Photo: AP

“They’re learnt to walk up the front steps of the hotel which has been causing just a few issues,” especially with the amount of their waste, he said.

Gimblett solved the problem by stringing a rope across the top of the stairs. A sign advises customers to replace the rope once they enter because “emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behavior.”

The inquisitive emus have not yet found out how to jump or duck under the rope to get inside the pub.

While Australian pubs and restaurants occasionally keep parrots or other pet birds, emus cannot be kept indoors.

“When emus get a fright, they head in a forward direction, but are normally looking behind so they can’t see where they’re going, and this is where chaos can happen,” Gimblett said. “They bump into everything.”

Visitors staying at the Yaraka trailer park have been surprised by the lengths emus would go to steal food, including pecking a fried egg off a barbecue plate, Gimblett said.

“They will lean through the [trailer] door with their long necks and pluck toast out of the toaster. If you’ve got a mug of coffee on the little table by the door, they will drink all the coffee, without spilling it, I might add. You just discover that your mug’s empty. They’re just eating machines,” Gimblett added.

There used to be eight emus in Yaraka. A resident rescued eggs from an abandoned nest in 2018 and hatched them with the help of an electric blanket.

All except Carol and Kevin have moved on, apparently in search of mates.

“We’re in lockdown mode,” Gimblett said of his attempt to keep the birds out of his pub. “At least it’s emus and not coronavirus.”