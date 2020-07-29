World News Quick Take

VIETNAM

Da Nang locked down

The government yesterday locked down Da Nang, the nation’s third-largest city, for two weeks after 15 cases of COVID-19 were found in a hospital. Public transport into and out of the city was canceled and its beaches have been closed. Authorities said that several thousand people could be stranded by the transportation shutdown and asked hotels to shelter them. The move came two days after the government ordered unessential business to close and required people to practice social distancing. The nation has reported 431 cases of COVID-19 without a death. The new cases in Da Nang are the first confirmed to be locally transmitted in the country in more than three months.

ITALY

Bocelli urges rebellion

Tenor Andrea Bocelli on Monday issued a scathing criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic, saying he was humiliated by a recent lockdown, and urged people to disobey rules still in place. His surprise comments at a conference in the Senate were remarkable because the 61-year-old blind superstar was a symbol of national unity at the height of the lockdown on Easter Sunday when he sang in an empty Milan cathedral in a live-streamed solo performance called Music for Hope. “I felt humiliated and offended. I could not leave the house even though I had committed no crime,” Bocelli said at the conference attended by opposition politicians at the conference attended by opposition politicians including League leader Matteo Salvini, who has attacked Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government over the handling of the crisis. Bocelli confessed he disobeyed lockdown rules “because I did not think it was right or healthy to stay home at my age.” He also said he believed the situation could not have been as serious as authorities were saying, because he did not know anyone who had to go into intensive care. “Let’s refuse to follow this rule. Let’s read books, move around, get to know each other, talk, dialogue,” he said.

PHILIPPINES

Case escalation continuing

The Department of Health yesterday confirmed 1,678 new COVID-19 infections, reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases for a 14th successive day. Total deaths had increased by four to 1,947, with confirmed cases rising to 83,673, it said in a bulletin.

RUSSIA

New cases total 5,395

The government yesterday reported 5,395 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its nationwide tally to 823,515, the fourth-largest in the world. The nation’s coronavirus taskforce said 150 people had died over the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 13,504.

BRAZIL

President courts criticism

President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday took off his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, just days after saying he had recovered from COVID-19. “I didn’t have any problems,” he said. “For people who have prior health problems and are of a certain age, anything can be dangerous.” Standing outside his official residence, the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro removed his mask after supporters asked that he take it off so they could snap pictures and selfies with him. He initially said he would not take his mask off, because he would end up “on the front page of tomorrow’s newspapers” if he did, but ended up doing so for brief periods of time in response to supporters. Bolsonaro announced on Saturday that his latest test had come back negative.

CANADA

Meng wants ‘spy’ documents

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on Monday demanded the release of unredacted spy service documents they said would reveal a plot between the FBI and Ottawa to “trick” their client. Scott Fenton, one of Meng’s lawyers, said in a videoconference hearing before a federal court in Ottawa that his client had been questioned for three hours by customs agents at Vancouver airport without knowing what she was accused of, before being formally arrested. He said that constituted a violation of her rights and justified halting the extradition process.

UNITED STATES

Visa fraud suspect detained

A Chinese researcher charged with visa fraud after authorities said she concealed her ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in order to work in the US made her first appearance on Monday in federal court by video. Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was appointed a federal public defender and US Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes ordered her to remain in custody, saying she is a flight risk, while her attorney prepared an argument to allow her release on bail. Prosecutors said Tang lied about her military ties in a visa application in October last year as she prepared to work at the University of California, Davis and again during an FBI interview last month. Heather Williams, a federal defender, said Tang might have made a mistake on the visa application.

CANADA

Activists urge open inquiry

Women’s rights activists are demanding a full public inquiry into a Nova Scotia shooting that left 22 dead, after the federal and provincial governments chose a closed-door examination of the crimes. Supporters of an open inquiry gathered on Monday in a Halifax park and on a Facebook livestream, and called on the provincial legislature to mandate the public investigation, four days after the governments announced their intention to hold a review panel instead of an inquiry. Activists say police ignored red flags, including the gunman’s record of violence and domestic abuse. They added that once the 13-hour shooting spree began on April 18, police failed to adequately warn the public.

UNITED STATES

Trump lawyers refile suit

President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday filed fresh arguments to try to block a criminal subpoena for his tax records, calling it a harassment of the president. Lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit in Manhattan federal court to challenge the subpoena by Manhattan’s state prosecutor on grounds they believe conform with how the Supreme Court said the subpoena can be contested. They asked a judge to declare it “invalid and unenforceable.” The high court earlier this month ruled that a Manhattan prosecutor could subpoena tax records from Trump’s accountant over his objections, but said he could challenge the subpoena as improper.

UNITED STATES

Woman killed by shark

A woman was on Monday killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark. Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. Two kayakers helped her get to shore. An ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.