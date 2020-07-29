Six US mayors, all Democrats, on Monday urged Congress to halt US President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the nation.
The request came on the same day US Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams announced the arrest of 22 people on charges stemming from clashes with federal and local police at the federal courthouse in Portland.
Federal agents dispatched to Portland, Oregon, have drawn national attention for whisking away demonstrators in unmarked cars, beating a US Navy veteran and tear-gassing activist mothers and the city’s mayor.
Photo: Reuters
“We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant,” the Democratic mayors of Portland; Chicago; Seattle; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; and Washington, wrote in a letter to the leaders of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives.
The mayors want Congress to require consultation with and consent from local authorities before federal deployments; require visible identification at all times on federal agents and vehicles unless on an undercover mission authorized by the local US attorney; and limit federal agents’ activities to protecting federal property.
The appeal followed a surge in Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend, with an escalation in violence and the appearance of white supremacists and an armed black militia.
Williams told a telephone conference on Monday that federal militarized officers would remain in Portland until attacks on the US courthouse cease.
“It is not a solution to tell federal officers to leave when there continues to be attacks on federal property and personnel. We are not leaving the building unprotected to be destroyed by people intent on doing so,” he said.
The city has had nightly protests for two months since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis in May.
Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest, but state and local officials said they are making the situation worse.
His deployment of the federal officers over the July 4 weekend fanned the flames of the Black Lives Matter protest movement here. The number of protesters had dwindled to perhaps less than 100 right before the deployment, and now has swelled to the thousands.
Early on Monday, US agents repeatedly fired tear gas, flashbangs and pepper balls at protesters outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. Some protesters had climbed over the fence surrounding the courthouse, while others shot fireworks, banged on the fence and projected lights on the building.
Trump said on Twitter that the federal properties in Portland “wouldn’t last a day” without the presence of the federal agents.
The majority of those participating in the daily demonstrations have been peaceful, but a few protesters have been pelting officers with objects and trying to tear down fencing protecting the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse.
At a press conference with two other federal officials, Williams, whose office is inside the courthouse, called on peaceful protesters, community and business leaders and people of faith to not allow violence to occur in their presence and leave downtown before violence starts.
He said federal agents have made 83 arrests.
The US Marshals Service has lined up about 100 people they could send, either to strengthen the forces there or relieve officers who have been working for weeks, agency spokesperson Drew Wade said.
Kris Cline, principal deputy director of the Federal Protective Service, told the news conference that an incident commander discusses with Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice teams at the courthouse what force requirements are needed every night.
Cline refused to discuss the number of officers that are currently present or if more are arriving.
