The IMF on Monday said that it had approved US$4.3 billion in aid to South Africa to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The IMF approved US$4.3 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument [RFI] to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing the challenging health situation and severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock,” it said.
South Africa has the continent’s largest number of COVID-19 cases, with 452,529 cases and 7,067 deaths as of yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Photo: AP
South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni last month forecast that the nation’s economy would shrink 7.2 percent this year, its deepest slump in 90 years, and compared the ballooning public debt to a “hippopotamus ... eating our children’s inheritance.”
The South African National Treasury said that the IMF funds would go toward stabilizing the nation’s debt, creating jobs, helping front-line health workers fighting COVID-19 and reforming the economy to spur growth.
“Going forward, our fiscal measures will build on our policy strengths and limit the existing economic vulnerabilities which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mboweni said.
The IMF said the funds would specifically address “the fiscal pressures posed by the pandemic, limit regional spillovers and catalyze additional financing from other international financial institutions.”
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
PHARAOH RESCUES MUMMY: A child of the Chinese man’s employers said that the accused cannibal was well spoken of and did not deserve to be tormented in a box For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they did not behave, Si Ouey would eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those children could always be taken to see Si Ouey. After all, his mummified corpse, gnarled and blackened, for years stood on display in a glass case in the Forensic Museum at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital. However, in recent years doubts were raised about whether the man called Thailand’s first serial killer was given justice and a campaign was launched to at least give