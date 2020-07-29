Virus Outbreak: IMF giving South Africa US$4.3bn to help fight pandemic

AFP, WASHINGTON





The IMF on Monday said that it had approved US$4.3 billion in aid to South Africa to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The IMF approved US$4.3 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument [RFI] to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing the challenging health situation and severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock,” it said.

South Africa has the continent’s largest number of COVID-19 cases, with 452,529 cases and 7,067 deaths as of yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A billboard on a Cape Town apartment building on May 18 encourages people to wear masks. Photo: AP

South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni last month forecast that the nation’s economy would shrink 7.2 percent this year, its deepest slump in 90 years, and compared the ballooning public debt to a “hippopotamus ... eating our children’s inheritance.”

The South African National Treasury said that the IMF funds would go toward stabilizing the nation’s debt, creating jobs, helping front-line health workers fighting COVID-19 and reforming the economy to spur growth.

“Going forward, our fiscal measures will build on our policy strengths and limit the existing economic vulnerabilities which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mboweni said.

The IMF said the funds would specifically address “the fiscal pressures posed by the pandemic, limit regional spillovers and catalyze additional financing from other international financial institutions.”