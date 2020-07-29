‘Comfort woman,’ ‘Abe’ statues draw Tokyo’s ire

Reuters, SEOUL and TOKYO





The Japanese government yesterday reacted angrily to a statue in South Korea that appears to depict Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kneeling and bowing to a “comfort woman,” a euphemism for women forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that if reports of the statue on display at a rural botanic garden were true, it would be an “unforgivable” breach of international protocol.

“If the reports are accurate, then there would be a decisive impact on Japan-Korea relations,” Suga said.

An undated photograph provided by the Korea Botanical Garden shows statues of a man kneeling in front of a girl in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Photo: Korea Botanical Garden via AP

The issues of comfort women — mostly Koreans forced to work in Japan’s brothels before and during World War II — and whether the surviving victims were adequately compensated have long been a thorn in the two countries’ ties.

Japan regards the matter as “finally and irreversibly resolved” by a 2015 agreement reached by Abe and then-South Korean president Park Geun-hye, under which Abe apologized and pledged a fund to support the survivors.

However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s government has declared the 2015 deal flawed, effectively voiding it.

South Korean media reported that the statue was commissioned by a privately run botanical garden, located in the rural county of Pyeongchang, and depicts a male figure resembling Abe kneeling and bowing to a figure of a seated young girl.

Similar statues of girls alone have been set up in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul and at other places to honor the women.

The Web site of the garden calls the statue “Eternal Atonement.”