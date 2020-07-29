The Japanese government yesterday reacted angrily to a statue in South Korea that appears to depict Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kneeling and bowing to a “comfort woman,” a euphemism for women forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that if reports of the statue on display at a rural botanic garden were true, it would be an “unforgivable” breach of international protocol.
“If the reports are accurate, then there would be a decisive impact on Japan-Korea relations,” Suga said.
Photo: Korea Botanical Garden via AP
The issues of comfort women — mostly Koreans forced to work in Japan’s brothels before and during World War II — and whether the surviving victims were adequately compensated have long been a thorn in the two countries’ ties.
Japan regards the matter as “finally and irreversibly resolved” by a 2015 agreement reached by Abe and then-South Korean president Park Geun-hye, under which Abe apologized and pledged a fund to support the survivors.
However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s government has declared the 2015 deal flawed, effectively voiding it.
South Korean media reported that the statue was commissioned by a privately run botanical garden, located in the rural county of Pyeongchang, and depicts a male figure resembling Abe kneeling and bowing to a figure of a seated young girl.
Similar statues of girls alone have been set up in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul and at other places to honor the women.
The Web site of the garden calls the statue “Eternal Atonement.”
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
PHARAOH RESCUES MUMMY: A child of the Chinese man’s employers said that the accused cannibal was well spoken of and did not deserve to be tormented in a box For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they did not behave, Si Ouey would eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those children could always be taken to see Si Ouey. After all, his mummified corpse, gnarled and blackened, for years stood on display in a glass case in the Forensic Museum at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital. However, in recent years doubts were raised about whether the man called Thailand’s first serial killer was given justice and a campaign was launched to at least give