Defector appears to have swum back to N Korea: Seoul

Bloomberg





A defector was suspected of evading South Korean border guards by going through a drainage ditch and swimming back to North Korea, in a crossing that escalated tensions on the peninsula and led Pyongyang to lock down a city on COVID-19 fears.

The 24-year-old man is thought to have evaded detection by passing through a barbed wire-blocked ditch and entering a Han River estuary to the sea to the west, then swimming back to North Korea, South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Kim Jun-rak told a media briefing yesterday.

The man was under police investigation over allegations of rape, according to Gyeonggi Nambu provincial police agency.

The defector, who had fled to South Korea in 2017, was booked last month for sexually assaulting a woman, police added.

The man, who has not been formally named, does not appear to have been infected with COVID-19, South Korean health authorities said at a separate briefing.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered Kaesong locked down after officials found a person who might be infected with the virus, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

The person illegally returned to North Korea on Sunday last week, prompting the government to launch a probe into the military unit responsible for the crossing, the KCNA report said.

“If the defector is in fact the cause for the Kaesong lockdown, then North Korea doesn’t need to deny infections anymore and can blame its epidemic on defectors and imported cases from South Korea,” said Duyeon Kim, a senior adviser on Northeast Asia and nuclear policy for the International Crisis Group.