A defector was suspected of evading South Korean border guards by going through a drainage ditch and swimming back to North Korea, in a crossing that escalated tensions on the peninsula and led Pyongyang to lock down a city on COVID-19 fears.
The 24-year-old man is thought to have evaded detection by passing through a barbed wire-blocked ditch and entering a Han River estuary to the sea to the west, then swimming back to North Korea, South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Kim Jun-rak told a media briefing yesterday.
The man was under police investigation over allegations of rape, according to Gyeonggi Nambu provincial police agency.
The defector, who had fled to South Korea in 2017, was booked last month for sexually assaulting a woman, police added.
The man, who has not been formally named, does not appear to have been infected with COVID-19, South Korean health authorities said at a separate briefing.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered Kaesong locked down after officials found a person who might be infected with the virus, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.
The person illegally returned to North Korea on Sunday last week, prompting the government to launch a probe into the military unit responsible for the crossing, the KCNA report said.
“If the defector is in fact the cause for the Kaesong lockdown, then North Korea doesn’t need to deny infections anymore and can blame its epidemic on defectors and imported cases from South Korea,” said Duyeon Kim, a senior adviser on Northeast Asia and nuclear policy for the International Crisis Group.
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It